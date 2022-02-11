BLOUNTVILLE — Scoring points in a flurry, Volunteer was victorious in a night of firsts on Friday at West Ridge High School.
The Falcons (20-10), fresh off winning the first-ever Upper Lakes Conference boys basketball championship, scored 20 unanswered points in the second quarter en route to a 54-49 victory over the Wolves.
It was the first-ever Senior Night for West Ridge, playing in front of a packed gym at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves (16-13) opened the second quarter with a Cooper Johnson basket to cut Volunteer’s lead to a single point at 15-14. However, the Falcons reeled off the next 20 points with eight coming from Cason Christian and six from Garrison Barrett. They held a 35-16 lead at halftime.
Barrett finished with a game-high 20 points. Christian had 10, while Bradin Minton and Andrew Knittel scored seven apiece.
“We got a lot of deflections and made some shots around the basket,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “When you hit a few, the goal starts looking a little bigger and we got them on their heels. We knew at halftime, they were going to come back. We didn’t think the game was over at any point because they can also score in bunches.”
West Ridge made a furious rally in the third quarter. Johnson scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the period as the Wolves cut the lead to 40-33 heading into the final frame. It became more interesting in the final moments when Volunteer missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on three straight possessions.
Clinging to a 50-47 lead, Jon Wes Lovelace ended the trend by hitting a pair of free throws with 17.5 seconds left. Barrett put the final touches on it with two more free throws with eight seconds to go.
The Wolves got 11 points each from Wade Witcher and Ty Barb. West Ridge coach John Dyer said his team simply dug themselves too big of a hole.
“We played a terrible second quarter and it destroyed us,” Dyer said. “They’re too good of a basketball team to not play the way we can for 32 minutes. We let them get happy and when they’re that way, they’re tough. We played unbelievable the second half and cut it to three. But, thanks to this West Ridge crowd though for the way they showed up. If they come again Tuesday (in the district tournament against David Crockett), I can promise they won’t see this again.”
Poe was pleased to hit the 20-win milestone as the Falcons have now hit two goals, along with the conference title. He added there are other goals left to accomplish.
GIRLS
West Ridge 50, Volunteer 30
The Lady Wolves (18-11) used a hard-to-penetrate 2-3 zone to shut down the Lady Falcons (17-12).
“I felt we did a good job defensively, although we didn’t rebound as well as I would have liked,” said West Ridge coach Kristi Walling, whose team held Volunteer to 11 first-half points. “But, I was really pleased with the defense tonight. We were able to rotate different kids through and have a good Senior Night for our seniors.”
Although it was Senior Night, 6-foot-2 sophomore Alexis Hood led the West Ridge charge in the second half. She matched Fallon Taylor with a team-best 10 points.
Overall, the Wolves showed balance with eight points for Jaelyn West and seven for Allie Jordan.
Veda Barton scored the first nine points for Volunteer. She ended with a game-high 13 points.