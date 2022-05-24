MURFREESBORO — An overcast day to start the TSSAA Class A and Class AA outdoor track and field championships at Dean A. Hayes Stadium led to good marks and many all-state finishes for locals.
The top eight finishers in each event received all-state honors.
The Volunteer girls squad finished third in the Class AA event with 60 points while Tennessee High was fourth with 45.
Signal Mountain won the Class AA girls with 91 points while Greeneville, totaling 68, took home the boys title.
In Class A, Pearl Cohn won the girls with 88 points while Alcoa took the boys with 103 points.
JOHNSON’S BIG DAY
Elizabethton’s Conner Johnson had an outstanding day in both throwing events.
To start off the day, the Tennessee signee finished runner-up in the discus throw with a heave of 134-6.
“I had some good throws in discus and I did well enough to get second. Some of the conditions were not ideal,” Johnson said. “We’ve been working more on discus than shot put because I want to be better at discus. It’s paid off because I’m more confident in discus now.”
Page’s Cole Combs won the event with a throw of 151-6. Volunteer’s Thomas Galloway (fourth; 132-7) and Cherokee’s Aaron Coffey (seventh; 122-4) also received all-state honors.
Johnson went on to win the shot put later in the day with a throw of 51-11¼. He is the first male individual champion for the Cyclones since Cody Forbes won the Class A/AA triple jump in 2009.
PAULINS WINS POLE VAULT
Unicoi County senior Caitlin Paulins, the top seed in the Class AA going into the meet, backed up the hype and won the event with a clearance of 10-6.
She is the first female individual state champion for the Lady Blue Devils since Brittany Higgins won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 in the same event.
She is also just the third female champion from the school, joining Higgins and Beth Wilson, who won the long jump in 1982.
“It feels awesome to be a state champion,” Paulins said. “I’m very blessed and excited to be here. Two days ago, we practiced a little bit and out of nowhere, I started doing a four-step and cleared 9-6 and 10 feet. I tried that today and it worked.”
Paulins took attempts at 11 feet, but missed one and got close on her second attempt.
“I’d only used that pole I had on the last attempt one time before,” Paulins said.
The other medalists in the event included Volunteer’s Aliah Laster (third; 9-0) and Tennessee High’s Fairyn Meares (fourth; 9-0).
STEVENSON PULLS TRIPLE
Greeneville senior Jaden Stevenson won the Class AA 100 (10.69), 200 (21.54) and 400 meters (48.58) to help power the Greene Devils to the team title.
LADY FALCONS’ HISTORIC DAY
The highlight for the Lady Falcons’ big day at the oval was Emily Christian’s individual state title in the 300 hurdles with a winning time of 47.53.
Christian, Sara Winegar and Aliah Laster all went home with honors in the 100 hurdles as well, finishing third, fifth and sixth, respectively.
Jacie Begley was also third in the 800 with a time of 2:25.08. The Lady Falcons’ 4x200 relay was runner-up with a time of 1:47.85 while the 4x100 placed fourth at 51.11.
Taylor Catsle finished third in the 200 with a time of 26.06.
ARRINGTON GRABS TWO SILVERS
Tennessee High junior distance runner Zoe Arrington finished runner-up in both the 1,600 (5:04.88) and 3,200 (11:11.10) to cap off a successful injury comeback that dates back to last summer.
Tennessee High’s girls 4x400 relay was second with a time of 4:15.05. The girls 4x200 (1:49.46) and 4x100 (51.95) relays placed fifth.
OTHERS IN CLASS AA FIELD
The girls triple jump was also a standout event for locals as Tennessee High freshman Chase Wolfenberger was a solid runner-up finish with a leap of 32-6½.
“It wasn’t my best jump because I’ve jumped a lot better and I got into my head a little bit,” Wolfenberger said. “It’s super cool to come down here and get the experience as a freshman. I think I’m going to stick with track these next three years.”
Sullivan East’s Autumn Stanley was also a high finisher, nabbing third in 32-5.
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz didn’t have her best day in the discus circle, but it was good enough for runner-up honors with a best of 105-1.
“That was my worst day since middle school,” Metz said. “This is the fifth time I’ve been to a state meet and every time I’ve gone, they’ve brought in a portable wooden circle. This year, the first circle was part of the facility and it was muddy and it really affected everything.”
Unicoi County’s Shelby Miller had a standout day in both throwing events, nabbing all-state finishes in the shot put (fourth, 36-3¾) and discus (sixth, 88-6).
Volunteer’s Cason Christian was fifth in the high jump with a final clearance of 6-2.
Greeneville’s Jaden Stevenson was runner-up in the long jump with a leap of 22-2 while teammate Jayquon Price finished sixth in 20-9½.
CLASS A FIELD EVENTS
Happy Valley’s Cameron Cochran, after coming into the discus seeded third, finished as the runner-up with a heave of 125-4.
Quite an improvement from last year’s seventh-place finish.
“I was really happy with how I threw today,” Cochran said. “One of my throws wasn’t very good, but I was able to overcome that and have a really good one on my last attempt.”
University High junior Jaecee Rae Carr finished third in the pole vault with a clearance of 8 feet. Carr just took up the pole vault about three months ago and has improved dramatically throughout the season.
“At first it wasn’t going well at all,” Carr said. “I was nervous, but I stayed focused and determined. As I was vaulting, I kept telling myself that I needed to push through it.
“Honestly, I didn’t expect this at all. This is my third month of vaulting and I have goals next year of getting over nine or 10 feet.”
Happy Valley’s Scarlett Zeoli nabbed seventh in the girls long jump with a best of 15-2¼. Pearl-Cohn’s Jakayla Morris had a big day and won with a jump of 17-9.
CLASS A RUNNING
To start off the day, University High’s Melina Summey finished fourth in the 3,200 with a personal best of 13:00.52. Darrah Wiseman of Tellico Plains won the event in 12:27.91.
Fellow UH teammate and eighth-grader Dalencia Kittrell finished fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:01.87.
In the girls 1,600, University’s Isabelle Johnson finished fifth with a personal-best of 5:55.11.
Happy Valley’s Marcida Moore fell over a hurdle in the 100-meter variety, but got back up and finished eighth (19.99). In the 300s, she took seventh (51.18).