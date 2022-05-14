KNOXVILLE — The Church Hill community will be welcoming home Volunteer’s track & field squads with blue and orange banners and open arms after a brilliant day at the oval.
The Lady Falcons of Volunteer made history on Saturday at the Class AA East Sectional meet at Tennessee’s Tom Black track by finishing second in the team competition.
It is the highest placing for the girls since winning the old A-AA meet in 1998.
“It’s truly a testament to how much these kids work and how dedicated they are,” Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie said. “I’m so proud of everyone and to finish second in a section with Signal Mountain in it.”
The top two in each event automatically qualified for the state meet in two weeks in Murfreesboro. Two at-large qualifiers in each event by best time from across all three regions are also to be determined at a later date.
Greeneville won the team title on the boys side with 118.5 points. Signal Mountain took home the big plaque on the girls side for the sixth time in nine years with 166.5 points.
The Lady Falcons, who tallied 114.5 points on the day, were led by big points from Emily Christian, who won the 300-meter hurdles (48.18) and was second in the 100s (16.36).
Jacie Begley won the 800 in 2:26.19 in a personal best time.
The relays for Volunteer rose to the occasion, finishing second in the 4x100 (50.58), winning the 4x200 (1:46.76) and second in the 4x400 (4:17.74).“Our relays stepped up big time for us,” Ailshie said. “We had some of our best times of the year and several kids set school records at this thing.”
LOCAL QUALIFIERS
In the field events, Unicoi County’s Caitlin Paulins cleared 10-6 to tie her personal best and win the pole vault by more than a foot.
Teammate Shelby Miller was second in the shot put with a heave of 36-1 and also finished fourth in discus (96-1).
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz had a solid day in the discus ring, finishing second with a heave of 106-5.
Knox Halls’ Kendall Moles won both the shot (36-2.5) and discus (114-0).
Tennessee High’s Chase Wolfenberger was second in the triple jump with a leap of 33-6.5.
On the track, Elizabethton’s Kaiya Simmons won the 100 dash with a time of 12.51 seconds.
Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington took both the 1,600 (5:13.21) and 3,200 (11:23.26) titles, qualifying her for state in both events.
The Lady Vikings also won the 4x400 with a time of 4:15.88.
On the boys’ side, Greeneville’s Stevenson was second in the long jump with a season-best leap of 22-5 while teammate Jayquon Price placed third in 21-3.5.
Elizabethton’s Conner Johnson won the shot put with ease with a throw of 53-5½.
Cherokee’s Aaron Coffey was tops in the discus at 142-3.
The Volunteer boys’ 4x400 proved triumphant with a time of 3:30.12 and also finished second in the 4x800 (8:29.22).
STEVENSON’S BIG DAY
Greeneville speedy senior Jaden Stevenson had a massive day, winning the 100 (10.52), 200 (21.33) and 400 (49.81) while also finishing second in the long jump (22-5).
He and Mason Gudger, who finished second in the 100 (10.69) and 200 (22.15), helped the Greene Devils get back on top in the section for the first time since 2016.
The Greene Devils won the 4x100 relay as well, posting a sizzling time of 42.77.