Volunteer’s 2021 schedule has some challenging games, including Dobyns-Bennett and Elizabethton.
But at the top of the list is likely Friday’s contest on the road against No. 1-ranked Greeneville.
“Greeneville is good, probably the most talented team I’ve ever seen in this area,” Falcons’ head coach Jesse McMillan said. “In addition to being very talented, they play hard and are well-coached. It is certainly a team I enjoy watching on tape, because it’s really good football, but not real excited about having to play them.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Burley Stadium.
The Greene Devils (4-0) are 2-0 in Region 1-4A play. Volunteer (1-2) is 0-1 in the league.
McMillan said his bunch will have its hands full with receiver Jakobi Gillespie, running back Mason Gudger and quarterback Brady Quillen. The three players have combined for 1,509 yards and 24 touchdowns in four games.
“Gillespie is about as good an all-around player as I’ve seen,” McMillan said. “Gudger is a complete back. Quillen is underrated because he’s been really good at distributing the ball to all those skill guys and does a great job running it when he keeps it.”
Volunteer quarterback Garrison Barrett has thrown for 696 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Heath Miller has 14 catches for 294 yards and three scores.
ELIZABETHTON (2-1) at GRAINGER (1-2)
This is the first heavy favorite role of the season for the Cyclones. These teams have met four times with the Cyclones outscoring the Grizzlies by a combined count of 205-22.
SULLIVAN EAST (1-3) at SEYMOUR (3-1)
It’s a key region game for the Patriots against a vastly improved Eagles team that went 0-11 last season.
Seymour and East has met twice, splitting high-scoring games in 2015 and 2016.
JOHNSON COUNTY (1-1) at WEST GREENE (2-1)
This is a where-do-we-stand game for the Longhorns.
Johnson County has dominated this series, winning 11 of the last 12, but is 0-1 in league play and can’t afford another misstep.
HAMPTON (4-0) at HAPPY VALLEY (0-3)
The Warriors have won three of the last five in this tight series (39-33 overall), but the Bulldogs won 28-0 last year and are heavy favorites this year.
UNAKA (1-2) AT JELLICO (2-2)
It’s an important game in Region 1-1A, likely deciding second place and home-field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak to the Blue Devils with a win last year.
