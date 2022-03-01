GREENEVILLE — Volunteer basketball coach Mike Poe was overcome with emotion after his Falcons emerged victorious in a battle of champions at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Behind a 25-point performance by Garrison Barrett, the Falcons rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Unicoi County 68-66 in Tuesday’s Region 1-3A semifinals. Volunteer (23-11) moved within one game of the school-record 24 wins and will face Greeneville (26-6) in Thursday’s championship game. Both finalists advance to next Monday’s sectional round.
Poe pointed out that all four high schools where he’s coached — Meigs County, David Crockett, Science Hill and now Volunteer — have made it to the sectionals. While he has plenty of major coaching victories, taking Science Hill to a state championship game and even at the college level at Tennessee Wesleyan, this one for the Hawkins County community where he grew up was extra special.
“I’m overjoyed for our community. I’ve been able to get all four schools to the sub-state,” Poe said. “I had a lot of great wins at Science Hill, but you don’t know how it feels for those people. It’s really storybook. We’re so grateful to have a chance to represent our league in the sub-state.”
The matchup featured Volunteer, champions of the Upper Lakes Conference, against District 1-3A champion Unicoi County. As one might expect after the teams traded regular-season road wins, it was an incredibly competitive matchup consisting of eight ties and 15 lead changes.
“They beat us by six at our place, we beat them by five at their place and we knew it would go down to the buzzer,” Poe said. “When we were down by four or five with a couple of minutes to go, I reminded them that we’ve been there before. ‘Don’t panic and keep playing.’”
Andrew Knittel, who scored 13 points, knocked down the game-winning free throws with six seconds left. It came three days after he hit a game-winning layup in a 64-62 quarterfinal win over Grainger.
“These have been the moments you dream about as a kid,” Knittel said. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. Whenever you go out there and you’ve practiced those shots hundreds of times, you have the confidence they’re going to go in.”
Unicoi County (17-17) led 34-33 at the half and led by six points in the fourth quarter before the Falcons rallied for the victory.
Lucas Slagle led the Blue Devils with 18 points. Grant Hensley had 15 points, all on 3-point shots, while Eli Johnson scored 12 and Bryson Peterson netted 11. Unicoi County had three players foul out, but still nearly tied at the end when a shot bounced off the rim.
“I thought we played well enough to win,” Blue Devils coach Jordan Simmons said. “There were a lot of things out of our control, but some things were in our control like taking an ill-advised shot. Whether we fouled or not, you give them a chance to call that. Bryson (Peterson) did a good job of getting through contact and shooting the last possession, but it didn’t go in.
“It’s been a heckuva run. We were sitting there January 3 and on a seven-game losing streak thinking which way is this going to go? I’m proud of our seniors who said, ‘Follow us and don’t let this go the wrong way.’ We have a lot to be proud of. District tournament is something no one can take from us. Championships are hard to come by.”
Other leaders for Volunteer included point guard Bradin Minton with 14 points and Jon Wes Lovelace with 13. Barrett, who has played on several different teams growing up, talked about what makes this group special.
“It’s how close we are. We’re a family,” he said. “What we’ve been through this season, it’s special. I just want to continue this ride with them.”
Greeneville 87, Elizabethton 53
The quick-handed, hot-shooting Greene Devils (26-6) raced out to a big lead to take the Cyclones’ wind out of their sails.
Greeneville led 26-11 at the end of one quarter and then scored the first 20 points of the second to overwhelm Elizabethton (16-14). A season after winning the Class AA state championship, the Greene Devils have been equally impressive in the new Class 3A ranks, rolling to 53-18 halftime lead.
Jakobi Gillespie, who finished with 21 points, became just the second player in Greeneville history to score 2,000 career points in the third quarter. The other is teammate Reid Satterfield, who posted a game-high 25 points. Adjatay Dabbs added 13 for the victors.
Gillespie was part of the Greeneville football team that was upset in the playoffs by Elizabethton. He was glad to get some revenge on the court.
“It was definitely personal for all of us who played football,” Gillespie said. “We were up almost 40 in the first half and it feels good to do that to Elizabethton. We weren’t being negative. They’re classy guys. They just knew the deal.”
Elizabethton (16-14) was led by Bryson Rollins with 13 points and nine each from Jake Roberts and Bryce Van Huss.