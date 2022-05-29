HOOVER, Ala. — Cortland Lawson doubled in two runs in a four-run eighth inning, Blake Burke hit a monster three-run homer in a six-run ninth and top-seeded Tennessee turned back 12th-seeded Kentucky 12-2 on Saturday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament championship game.
The Vols (52-7) take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's matchup with seventh-seeded Florida, which romped to a 9-0 win over No. 2 seed Texas A&M on Saturday. The championship game is set for 3 p.m. (EST) and will be televised on ESPN2.
The Wildcats (33-26), the lowest seed in the tournament, had won four elimination games before falling in the semifinals to the SEC champions they beat twice during the regular season.
Kentucky scored twice in the fifth to tie the game at 2.
Tennessee used three singles to load the bases with one out in the top of the eighth. Luc Lipcius scored when Jorel Ortega was hit by a pitch. Jordan Beck scored on a wild pitch before Burke was intentionally walked to reload the bases. Lawson doubled to right-center, driving in Trey Lipscomb and Ortega, but Burke was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
Drew Gilbert doubled in two runs in the ninth when the Vols cashed in two walks and a hit batter to break open the game.
Burke's shot into the trees surrounding Hoover Metropolitan Stadium was estimated at 401 feet.
The Vols, who have the nation's best ERA, have allowed five runs in three tournament games. Starter Drew Beam went 3 1/3 innings without allowing a run but walked six.
Chase Burns (8-1) tossed 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win, notching eight of UT's 17 strikeouts.