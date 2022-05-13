KNOXVILLE — Evan Russell provided the power and Tennessee continued to win.
Russell hit two home runs Friday night as the Vols beat Georgia 9-2 in a Southeastern Conference baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee (45-6 overall, 22-4 SEC) took its second win in as many nights against the Bulldogs. The Vols are ranked No. 1 in three of the six college baseball polls. Georgia (32-18, 13-13) is ranked as high as 22nd.
Russell hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the seventh. He has 12 home runs this season.
Tennessee’s Jorel Ortega came to the plate with a chance to drive in runs in three consecutive innings and he delivered each time, going 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Luc Lipcius also homered for the Vols.
A three-run fourth inning put the Vols ahead 3-1. Ortega roped an RBI double before Russell hit a two-run home run. That erased a 1-0 lead Georgia had taken on Cole Tate’s solo homer in the second. The Bulldogs cut Tennessee’s lead to 3-2 in the fifth when Camden Sewell walked in a run.
The Vols got three more runs in the fifth on Lipcius’ 12th home run of the season and RBI singles by Ortega and Russell. Ortega delivered again in the sixth when his single made it 7-2. Tennessee also scored on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch.
Sewell (5-1) earned the win after three innings of one-run relief.
Saturday will be Tennessee’s final SEC home game. The Vols play host to Belmont in a non-conference game on Tuesday night and then close the regular season with a three-game series at Mississippi State next weekend.
The SEC tournament, being played in Hoover, Alabama, runs May 24-29.