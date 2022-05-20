STARKVILLE, Miss. — A three-run, eighth-inning rally allowed Tennessee to earn a 4-3 win over Mississippi State in college baseball Friday night.
Trailing by two runs, the Volunteers got an RBI single from Jordan Beck to make it 3-2. Drew Gilbert followed with a two-run homer to give UT the lead.
The Vols improved to 24-5 in Southeastern Conference play and 48-7 overall. These two teams will wrap up regular season with a 3 p.m. game Saturday.
Blade Tidwell (2-1) locked things down in relief. He threw three perfect innings with five strikeouts to earn the win.
Gilbert finished 2 for 4 while Luc Lipcius and Evan Russell also had two hits apiece for the Vols. Seth Stephenson had an RBI hit.
For Mississippi State, Hunter Hines was 3 for 4 with an RBI while Kellum Clark drove in two runs.