HOOVER, Ala. — A five-run third inning did the trick for the Tennessee baseball team in is first postseason game.
Blake Burke and Cortland Lawson hit home runs as the top-seeded Vols beat No. 8 Vanderbilt 10-1 in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday night.
Drew Gilbert drove in runs in each of his first two at-bats and Seth Stevenson scored three times for the Vols, who improved to 50-7 and will play the winner of a game between LSU and Kentucky, which was in progress at press time, on Friday.
With the Vols leading 1-0 thanks to Gilbert’s second- inning RBI double, Blade Tidwell pitched his way into a jam by walking two runners and uncorking a wild pitch in between. Tidwell got out of trouble with a groundout and a strikeout on a 95-mph fastball. Jorel Ortega then added another run for the Vols with an RBI double in the third inning and the Vols were on their way.
Gilbert’s single then scored Ortega to make it 3-0. Evan Russell added an RBI double, Luc Lipcius had a sacrifice fly and Christian Moore added a run-scoring single.
Suddenly, the Vols were up 6-0 before Vandy had gotten its first hit.
Tidwell finally allowed a hit in the fourth inning when Parker Noland singled up the middle. Tennessee was up 7-0 when Vandy’s Carter Young got to Tidwell for a solo home run.
Tidwell’s day was over a couple of batters later. He worked 4 1/3 innings and gave up three hits and one run.
Burke answered Vandy’s run with a solo home run of his own, his 11th blast of the season. Lawson’s home run, also his 11th, was the team’s nation-leading 139th long ball of the season.
Five Tennessee pitchers combined to hold Vandy to five hits. Camden Sewell (6-1) earned the victory with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief.
Tennessee had swept the Commodores in the regular season, combining to outscore Vandy 16-4 in the series. Vanderbilt (39-17) will take on the loser of LSU and Kentucky in an elimination game on Friday.