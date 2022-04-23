Two big innings for the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team were the difference in Saturday’s Southeastern Conference 3-0 road win over Florida.
The Volunteers (36-3, 16-1) got a solo home run from Luc Lipcius in the fifth inning and a two-run blast from Drew Gilbert in the sixth.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Knoxville nine.
Blade Tidwell was solid on the mound for the Vols, getting his first win of the season and going 4⅔ innings while only allowing a pair of hits by the Gators and striking out five.
Camden Sewell came in relief of Tidwell in the fight and pitched a nearly spotless last four innings. Sewell notched his first save of the season.
Sewell didn’t allow a hit, but walked three while striking out three.
Lipcius was the only Vol to record multiple hits on the day, going 2 for 2 with a walk.
Florida’s Brandon Sproat (4-4) took the loss as he lasted six innings, giving up five hits and walking four.
With the win, Tennessee is now guaranteed a series win in its sixth straight conference three-game set this season and ninth straight going back to last season. The Vols will go for their first series sweep in Gainesville since 2001 on Sunday.
First pitch is scheduled for noon and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.