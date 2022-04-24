GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Putting away this year’s Tennessee baseball team is an arduous task.
On Sunday at Condron Ballpark, the Vols escaped defeat with a last-chance rally before designated hitter Christian Moore swatted a two-run, 11th-inning home run to send Florida to a 6-4 Southeastern Conference loss.
Completing a three-game sweep of the Gators (23-17, 6-12 SEC) and posting their sixth consecutive victory, the No. 1-rated Volunteers got two hits and four RBIs from Moore — whose two-run single in the ninth forced extra innings. Evan Russell also accounted for a pair of hits.
With Jac Caglianone driving in two runs — fourth-inning homer, sixth-inning sacrifice fly — Florida was up 4-0 when Tennessee broke through on Trey Lipcomb’s seventh-inning RBI groundout.
Jorel Ortega homered to lead off the ninth, but the next two UT batters were strikeout victims. Two runs down and one out from losing, the Vols used a Lipscomb single, Luc Lipcius’ walk and a Russell base hit to load the bases — setting up Moore’s hit that tied things up.
After Tennessee (37-3, 17-1) left three runners on board, Florida got a runner to third with one out in its end of the ninth — but a strikeout and fly ball to left field killed the threat.
Moore’s 11th-inning homer, which came off Tyler Nesbitt (1-3), followed up a Russell single.
The last of four Tennessee pitchers, Raymond Walsh (2-0), held Florida scoreless and hitless in his three innings of work.
Will Mabrey, who came in for starter Drew Beam, allowed an unearned run over 2 2/3 innings, then Mark McLaughlin set up Walsh by mowing down four batters.
Brandon Neely struck out eight batters in a seven-inning start for Florida. Sterlin Thompson batted 2 for 5.
Tennessee hosts Xavier in a 6:30 p.m. game on Tuesday.