STARKSVILLE, Miss. — Drew Gilbert accounted for three hits, Jorel Ortega had three RBIs and Tennessee scored in five consecutive innings Saturday en route to a 10-5 Southeastern Conference baseball win over Mississippi State.

The game capped a three-game sweep for the top-ranked Vols (49-7, 25-5 SEC) and signaled the end of the regular season for both teams.

R.J. Yeager homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning, but Trey Lipscomb retaliated with a two-run homer in the second. Seth Stephenson’s sacrifice fly made it a 3-1 Tennessee advantage before the Bulldogs, in their next round of at-bats, got an RBI single from Kamren James.

Unfortunately for Mississippi State (26-30, 9-21), the next seven runs belonged to the opposition. Ortega ripped a two-run homer in the third, a throwing error allowed Stephenson to touch the plate an inning later and Evan Russell went deep in the fifth.

Tennessee capped its scoring with a three-run sixth. Drew Gilbert clubbed a two-run double down the right-field line before coming home on an Ortega ground-out, placing the Vols, up 10-2 at that point, clearly in command.

Three runs and two RBIs accompanied a 3-for-4 effort by Gilbert. Ortega had a pair of runs to go with his RBI output and Luc Lipcius finished at 2 for 4.

The third of six UT pitchers, winner Kirby Connell (3-0) put in the most work. After entering in the fourth inning, he held the Bulldogs scoreless and hitless over 2 2/3 innings.

Putting up 11 hits to the Vols’ nine, Mississippi State was led by Kellum Clark at 3 for 4. He homered and scored twice.

Kamren James was 2 for 3 and Yeager 2 for 5.

The Bulldogs also used six pitchers with starter Cade Smith (4-4) leaving at the end of one inning.

Tennessee has won eight of its last nine contests.

