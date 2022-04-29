KNOXVILLE—It wasn’t as easy as the final score suggests, but top-ranked Tennessee got the job done in one-sided fashion on Friday night.
Mustering an astonishing power surge in the late going, the Vols opened their three-game Southeastern Conference baseball series with No. 17 Auburn by notching a 17-4 win.
Getting an RBI single from Cole Foster, then Blake Rambusch’s three-run home run, the Tigers (30-13, 11-8 SEC) did all of their scoring in the top of the sixth inning to erase a 2-0 Tennessee edge.
In response, the Vols (39-3, 18-1) produced eight seventh-inning runs before scoring seven times in the eighth to win going away. They clubbed six homers in those two innings, going deep four times in the eighth.
Jorel Ortega belted a grand slam and Evan Russell a three-run homer during the seventh. In the eighth, it was Blake Burke and Ortega launching solo shots before Trey Lipscomb and Russell delivered two-run blows.
Russell totaled six RBIs in a 3-for-4, 3-run performance while Ortega, who went 2 for 5 and scored twice, drove in five runs.
Other offensive leaders for the Vols, who finished with 19 hits, were Seth Stephenson (3 for 3), Gilbert (3 for 5, 3 runs), Lipscomb (2 for 3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks) and Cortland Lawson (2 for 5).
The third of four UT pitchers, Mark McLaughlin (2-0) shut out the Tigers in the seventh and eighth to gain the decision. Starter Chase Burns yielded a run in six innings, totaling nine strikeouts along the way.
Auburn’s Cam Hill and Nate LaRue had two hits apiece.