KNOXVILLE — No. 1 Tennessee hammered six home runs as it concluded its home regular season with an 18-0 blowout of Belmont on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Seth Stephenson had two solo home runs, scored four times and had three hits overall in the lead-off spot. Christian Moore had a three-run home run, had two hits and two runs scored.
Drew Gilbert also connected for a three-run homer, while Jorel Ortega delivered a two-run blast and drove in three runs overall. Luc Lipcius added a solo shot and finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Logan Chambers finished 2-for-2.
Eight pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout. J.D. McCracken went two innings, giving up one hit and no walks to pick up his first win of the season. No one had multiple hits for Belmont (35-18).
The Vols (46-7) will finish up the regular season with a three-game series at Mississippi State starting Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.