KNOXVILLE — Top-ranked Tennessee belted five home runs in rolling past Alabama A&M 14-1 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Blake Burke, Jordan Beck, Kyle Booker, Ethan Payne and Logan Steenstra homered for the Vols, who improved to 41-4. Beck had a three-run home run during his four-RBI night. Burke drove in three runs.
Tennessee has 108 home runs this season, leading the nation.
Ten UT pitchers held Alabama A&M (8-31) to four hits. None of them threw more than 22 pitches.
The Vols are back in action Thursday night when they begin a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Kentucky.