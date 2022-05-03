UT logo

KNOXVILLE — Top-ranked Tennessee belted five home runs in rolling past Alabama A&M 14-1 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Blake Burke, Jordan Beck, Kyle Booker, Ethan Payne and Logan Steenstra homered for the Vols, who improved to 41-4. Beck had a three-run home run during his four-RBI night. Burke drove in three runs.

Tennessee has 108 home runs this season, leading the nation.

Ten UT pitchers held Alabama A&M (8-31) to four hits. None of them threw more than 22 pitches.

The Vols are back in action Thursday night when they begin a three-game Southeastern Conference series at Kentucky.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video