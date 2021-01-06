Science Hill senior Loren Grindstaff has earned a spot on the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state team for Class AAA. Selections for all classes were released on Wednesday.
One of four middle hitters chosen, the 6-foot-1 Grindstaff had already garnered All-Big Six Conference recognition plus the league’s hitter-of-the-year award. Named most valuable player of the District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA tournaments, she was a major catalyst in the Lady Hilltoppers advancing to their first state tournament since 2007.
The Class AA all-state list included Sullivan Central senior Elaina Vaughan, also chosen as a middle hitter. The 6-1 Vaughan, who has signed with NCAA Division I St. Francis College, was voted Three Rivers Conference player of the year and District 1-AA tournament MVP. With her aid, the Lady Cougars captured their first conference and district crowns since 2004.