East Tennessee State’s football game at VMI on Saturday is a big one, and it looks as though the Bucs won’t have to face one of the most dynamic players in the Southern Conference.
VMI quarterback Reece Udinski, the SoCon’s preseason offensive player of the year, suffered a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s game against Wofford. He was listed as a “game-time decision,” but reports have surfaced that Udinski might have suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.
Udinski is the sixth-leading passer in SoCon history with a school-record 7,877 career yards.
VMI, 5-0 and ranked 10th in the FCS poll, plays host to the 3-1 Bucs on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Alumni Memorial Field in Lexington, Virginia.
“We may have two quarterbacks making their second start this week,” said ETSU coach Randy Sanders, who pulled a surprise by starting Brock Landis at quarterback in Saturday’s 24-17 win over Western Carolina. “I think Udinski’s an outstanding quarterback. He got my vote the last two years for the all-conference quarterback and the offensive player of the year, to be honest with you. I felt like after we played them two years ago that he had a chance to be the best quarterback in the league.”
In four games, Udinski has completed 71% of his passes for 1,082 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
Udinski had already announced his plans to play his final season of eligibility at Maryland after he graduates from VMI in May. He wanted assurances from VMI that he would be allowed to compete in the spring before pursuing a school after graduation.
“I hope he doesn’t have an injury that’s going to affect that,” Sanders said. “That’s the kind of person you want as a teammate. That’s the kind of person you want on your team — somebody that would not leave his teammates. It’s all about being a good teammate. I hope he’s healthy. I hope he’s OK. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t really want to play against him. But I hope that for his sake that he’s healthy and OK.”
VMI beat Wofford 36-31 last Saturday with red-shirt freshman Seth Morgan playing quarterback. He threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 76 more yards.
BIG GAME
The matchup between East Tennessee State and VMI on the football field has never been bigger. VMI is 5-0 for the first time since 1960. The Bucs are still harboring hopes of winning the SoCon.
One of the two teams has finished in last place in the SoCon standings in each of the last five years. VMI had been the doormat for four years in a row until the Bucs took over that spot during the 2019 season.
“It’s different, no question about that,” Sanders said. “Coming into the season, I thought VMI was going to be one of the better teams in the league.”
NO CONTROL
ETSU says it controls its own destiny, and that would be true if all the scheduled games are played. But on Monday, Chattanooga ended its season, opting out of playing any more games. The Mocs started 17 freshmen on Saturday in a loss at Mercer. The Bucs were scheduled to close the season at Chattanooga.
That could affect the outcome of the SoCon race even more than if the Mocs continued to play.
If ETSU manages to beat VMI, both teams would have one loss. Without a chance to play Chattanooga, the best the Bucs could finish would be 5-1, having had two games canceled. VMI could still finish 6-1 even if it loses to ETSU, and winning percentage is used in determine the league’s champion.
That could lead to a one-loss VMI team going to the streamlined FCS playoffs over a one-loss ETSU team that had won the matchup between the two teams.
The perceived tiebreaker ETSU would have would not come into play because there really would be no tie based on winning percentage.
BIG KICK
ETSU kicker Tyler Keltner was named as the SoCon’s special teams player of the week on Monday. His 54-yard field goal against Western Carolina was the longest in school history.