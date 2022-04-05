Tennessee High looked within and came up with the answer of Josh Holt to fill its vacant football head coaching position.
Holt, a Vikings’ assistant coach for three seasons and a former Tennessee High player, was introduced at a media conference Tuesday in Bristol. He replaces Matt Rhymer, a former University of the Cumberlands head coach who was hired by in January but resigned in March.
The Vikings were 3-7 in 2021, a season marked by tragedy because of the deaths of a player and assistant coach in the span of eight days.
Holt, who is 39 years old, said the odd start to the new year was taken in stride by the Vikings’ staff.
“We love the place and love the kids,” he said. “We did whatever we had to do to keep them working hard and getting better. We had a lot of questions and we wondered what would happen, but we knew we had a job to do.”
Getting this chance to be a head coach is a dream come true, Holt said.
“I’ve always wanted to be a head coach,” he said. “And the ultimate dream was to get back to Tennessee High. It’s the job I always wanted.”
Holt said he knows the challenge ahead is a tough one, especially with tragedies the school has gone through.
“We’ve been rock bottom, not just football but life-wise,” he said. “It hit us hard.
“But my vision is to put proud Bristol leaders into the community. And I want a disciplined, simple football team.”
Holt’s style is clear. He said he wants to dominate the football with his offense, an old-style approach he likened to the old Washington teams in the National Football League.
“If you can hold on to the ball on offense, the other team doesn’t have it,” he said. “And then the defense can attack. I want to hold the football and get after people on defense. Three-and-a-half yards is fine with me.”