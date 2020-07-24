Standout pitching performances highlighted the Vikings’ two-game sweep of the A-Town Falcons on Friday in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League Eastern Division finals at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
The Vikings (Tennessee High) won 11-6 in the first game and 9-2 in the clincher that sends them to the World Series, beginning on Wednesday, against the Western Division champion.
Sevier County won the regular season in the Western Division with an 11-1 record, but the representative from that division has yet to be determined.
“Sevier County is coached by Casey Taylor and he’s a really good friend of mine,” Vikings coach Preston Roberts said. “I talked on the phone yesterday for about an hour and he does a tremendous job with that program. Them and Seymour are really loaded and it will be interesting to see who comes out of that one down there.”
Resuming Thursday’s suspended game in the top of the third, rising sophomore sidewinder Brayden Wilhoit pitched six innings of relief and retired the final 12 batters of the game.
He recorded only four strikeouts, but after allowing a run in the third and a pair in the fourth, he settled in.
“That was really the first time I’ve seen him pitch,” Roberts said. “If you throw 82 to 84 at Abingdon straight over the top, they’re going to hit it, so you have to do something different.”
At the plate, first baseman Brayden Blevins mashed four doubles and racked up four RBIs while scoring three times. In total, the Vikings racked up 17 hits and the first through third hitters had 11 of them.
“The idea going into today when we realized that we were going to play two, getting one game was a must,” Roberts said. “The offense carried us in a lot of ways to get that big lead and quell their momentum.”
Evan Mutter scratched out four hits in four at-bats and scored four times.
If there was a weakness to the Vikings’ offense in the first game, it was that the bottom three hitters in the lineup combined to go 1 for 11 — reaching base just twice.
The Falcons — playing with 10 players and not having much pitching available — got some production out of Alex Odle, who went 1-for-3 with three RBIs. His two-run single in the bottom of the first tied the game before rain halted it.
PAYNE TRAIN
The second game belonged to Vikings pitcher Payne Ladd as he tamed a powerful Falcons lineup with a variety of off-speed pitches and pinpoint location on the outside corners.
Ladd took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Brody Dotson singled to left to break it up.
Abingdon managed a mere three hits on the day and both runs were unearned.
Ladd lasted five complete innings, finishing with three strikeouts and one walk on 72 pitches.
“Payne’s performance was unreal,” Roberts said. “We actually pulled him up from our younger team that we’ve played some in this season. We just happened to make a phone call a couple of days ago because we were so short on pitching and we told him that he might get an inning or two in relief.
“It got to a point today where we just rolled him out there to see if he could keep them off balance and he did. He threw that slow fastball, breaking ball and changeup and kept them off the board for five innings.”
The hard-throwing Logan Quales came in and sat down six of the eight batters he faced.
Bryce Snyder went 2 for 3 for the Vikings with a one-out single in the bottom of the first that plated Mutter.
The two-out hitting came up big time for the Vikings in the fifth as Snyder came up with a double off of Falcons southpaw Ethan Ketron on the first pitch he saw.
On the very next pitch, Andrew Dingus hit a gap shot to left centerfield under the scoreboard to get Snyder home.
The Falcons finished up the ETHSBL summer season with an 11-3 record while the Vikings moved to 13-3.