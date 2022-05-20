BRISTOL — Brayden Blevins connected for three doubles and drove in five runs in Tennessee High’s 16-3 rout of Gibbs in Friday’s Class 3A baseball sectional at Tod Houston Field.
He was one of four Vikings players to finish with three hits in the five-inning victory, which secured a state tournament berth. Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus each finished with three hits, including a double apiece, and four runs scored. Mutter also drove in three runs.
Braden Wilhoit was 3 for 4 with three runs scored in the lead-off spot. With 14 hits as a team, Garrett Embree accounted for the other two hits.
“We’ve had lineup changes throughout the year, but it’s been stable with those first four,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “Really, the depth of our lineup, not just those guys, but so many have stepped up all year.
“Offensively, we’ve had a great week this week and we’ve played great defense.”
It was a big breakthrough for Tennessee High (27-9), which hadn’t qualified for state play since 1980. The Vikings had reached the regional round each of the last five years and the sectional back in 2019.
“The ’19 team went up against Farragut, which won the state championship,” Roberts said. “You go up against Gibbs today and get to Murfreesboro. That’s everybody’s goal, everybody’s dream. I’ve been here 16 years as a coach, 10 as the head coach. It’s an awesome experience.”
Blevins also starred on the mound going the first four innings to pick up the win before Dingus closed the game in the fifth. It capped off a huge offensive week for Tennessee High, which scored nine runs against Greeneville in the region semifinals and victimized Sullivan East for 14 in Wednesday’s regional championship game.
Hayden Mills finished 2 for 2 and drove in all three runs for the Eagles (13-23).
Sullivan East 2, Anderson Co. 0
CLINTON — Nearly two decades had unfurled since Sullivan East last advanced to a state baseball tournament.
The Patriots changed the narrative Friday night.
With Tyson Mitchell hurling a one-hitter, coach Mike Breuninger’s team stifled Anderson County for a Class 3A sectional road win.
As a result, East (24-9) is state bound for just the second time in school history. The Patriots’ initial appearance came in 2003.
Mitchell was masterful, piling up 15 strikeouts against three walks. Trouble came his way early as Anderson County (21-19), aided by an error, put runners on second and third with one first-inning out. The next two batters, however, went down swinging — leaving the Patriots unscathed.
After both teams failed to capitalize on scoring chances in the fourth, East broke through an inning later. Peyton Miller delivered a leadoff single, advanced to second on a Mitchell sacrifice, moved to third when Corbin Dickenson grounded out and scored on an error by the first baseman.
Dickenson singled home an insurance run in the seventh, then Mitchell breezed through the Mavericks’ last three batters.
The Patriots collected five hard-earned hits off Anderson pitcher Wyatt Cox, who went the whole way. Justice Dillard doubled for East while Haden Hartgrove accounted for the Mavericks’ lone hit, a fourth-inning single.
CLASS 1A
Coalfield 14, Hampton 4
COALFIELD — The game took a dramatic turn in the bottom of the fourth inning, when the Yellow Jackets (27-10) cut loose for six runs.
McKinley Kuhn’s two-run single in the top of the inning had knotted the score at 3.
Beginning with a two-run Levi Brasil single, all six of the aforementioned Coalfield runs came with two outs. Zach Armstrong added a bases-clearing double.
Luke Treece’s three-run homer ended the contest in the sixth.
“My baseball club battled,” said Hampton coach Nik Perkins, whose team finished with a 24-13 mark. ”The final score does not indicate how competitive this baseball game was. I am proud of my players and coaches. With a school-record 24 wins and a substate appearance, we can be nothing but appreciative.”
Brayden Burgess was 4 for 4 with a three RBIs and two runs while Zach Armstrong doubled twice in a 2-for-3, 4-RBI effort. Levi Basil contributed two RBIs and a pair of runs.
Going 2 for 3, the Bulldogs’ Collin Morgan doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Kuhn had a 2-for-3, 2-RBI day of his own.
Cole Hines pitched a complete game for the Jackets, yielding seven hits and two earned runs.
Josh Whitson, the first of four Hampton pitchers, allowed just one earned run over 2 2/3 innings.