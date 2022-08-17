For the Tennessee High football team, it’s about the big picture.

While the Vikings are certainly looking to improve on last season’s 3-7 campaign, new head coach Josh Holt also wants the players to understand they’re adding to the program’s proud tradition.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you