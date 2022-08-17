For the Tennessee High football team, it’s about the big picture.
While the Vikings are certainly looking to improve on last season’s 3-7 campaign, new head coach Josh Holt also wants the players to understand they’re adding to the program’s proud tradition.
As one enters the fieldhouse located in the Stone Castle end zone, there are photos of the 1971 and 1972 state championship teams. With it the 50th anniversary of the 1972 team recognized as national champions, the tradition is something everyone has embraced. Holt even has photos from the 1920 team hanging in his office.
“If you look around, we’ve worked hard to make this a home,” Holt said. “This was a great place, but it was sterile. So now, you see the plaques on the wall. We’re working on the all the ‘71-72 stuff.
“You walk in the locker room and you see Coach (Tom) Hundley’s playbook on the wall. That’s who we are, that Viking tradition. The players have to understand they’re a part of that tradition.”
This group is also mentally tough. They dealt with the death of teammate Micah Montgomery last season. He was the third Tennessee High athlete to die in a year’s span.
Junior Jimmy Phipps takes over as the latest Vikings starting quarterback. He follows Steven Johnson, who has gone on to play collegiately at Charlotte. Phipps brings a different style to the field. Holt describes him as a competitor who takes coaching well.
“He’s a super high-character kid,” Holt said. “He’s a leader in that locker room. That’s where he’s really going to help us out, that leadership role. He’s green so we don’t know what he’s capable of, but we like what we’ve seen to this point.”
While the 6-foot-4 Johnson was successful as a pocket passer, Phipps is more of a dual-threat quarterback. Phipps can run with the ball and he explains he also feels comfortable throwing on the run.
Juniors Josh Bell and Josh Green, whom Holt describes as downhill hard runners, are at the running back positions.
There are four clear leaders on the offensive line, led by senior Evan Bedwell, who has played at both guard and center. Dorian Suggs is now at center with Micah Norton at left guard and Carter Keesee at left tackle. There is still competition at right tackle.
“They are tough kids, leaders out there,” Holt said. “Those guys up front work well with the skill guys.”
Some of the guys Phipps will be throwing the football to are senior receivers Logan Tudor and Maddox Fritts, a standout on the basketball court whom Holt refers to as a “dynamic kid.” Josh Sizemore will be in the slot, while Austin DeGeare will fill the H-back and tight end spots.
“We’ve got what we need. It’s about being the most disciplined and most physical team on the field,” Holt said.
They promise to be physical on the defensive side of the ball, especially with athletic tackle Chris Wilson up front. Wilson will likely be one of those at right tackle, although Holt likes keeping him on the defense.
“You can’t beat what Chris Wilson does on the defensive side. When it comes time and we need him in the game, he’s going to move some bodies for us,” Holt said. “We accept that, but we try to do our best with the bigs to keep them as fresh as possible. Don’t get me wrong, when it comes time, the best ones are going to be in there.”
The defensive front is a strength of the team with Holt believing it’s as good as any time he’s been a part of the program.
“With Chris, Jashun Hernton and Marquis Phelps, we’ve got a chance to be really special,” Holt said. “They’re tough kids who play their technique well. Both Chris and Marquis have a lot of experience so we’re in pretty good shape there. They can make calls on their own and not work about the linebackers.”
That being said, the Vikings see good potential for the linebackers as well.
The Mike and Will are Nick Osborne and Jackson Elliott, described as tough Tennessee High linebacker type of kids.
The back end sees Fritts and Tudor, along with Mason Mays as a cornerback. They have some young players that will push for playing time.
Holt and his staff are still working out the special teams assignments with the season opener scheduled for Aug. 19 at Dobyns-Bennett. They’re not worried as much about return yards, just don’t have the botched plays that lead to easy scores for their opponents.
For the players, they’ve seen Holt bring a ton of energy to the field.
“They see it as energy, but I see it as discipline,” Holt said. “We have to make sure they’re aware of what they need to do in that situation. By doing that, you’re getting disciplined because you’re taking the little steps to get there.”