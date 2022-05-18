BLUFF CITY — The double play may be the pitcher’s best friend, but the three-run home run is an all-time favorite of any baseball team trying to win a championship.
Logan Quales and Evan Mutter both turned the trick Wednesday at McKamey Field, each belting game-turning blows over the first two innings to push Tennessee High to the Region 1-3A title with a 14-2 rout of homestanding Sullivan East.
Tennessee High’s dominance extended beyond a pair of three-run homers — the Vikings ripped 17 base hits in five innings — but there was no understating the significance of the early blasts.
“We’ve had our spurts of power and we’ve hit several home runs this year, but three-run home runs, my goodness,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “Two against Greeneville the other night to give us breathing room and then again here tonight, man. That was just awesome to get those early runs like that.”
Andrew Dingus followed Mutter’s homer with a shot of his own to make it a 7-0 game through two innings, and it was all downhill from there for the Vikings (26-8).
It was the seventh meeting of the season between the two teams, THS winning four times. East beat the Vikings 3-2 last week to win the District 1-3A trophy.
Left-hander Payne Ladd, a 6-foot-4 junior, kept the Patriots (23-9) quiet on this evening, going the distance and scattering six hits while walking one and striking out one.
“Payne Ladd, I can’t say enough about that young man on the mound,” Roberts said. “In this park against that lineup, he settled in and did a great job.”
Zach Johnson, the starter and one of four East pitchers, took the loss.
OFFENSIVE STARS
Standouts for the hard-hitting Vikings were numerous.
Dingus fashioned a 4-for-4 outing and drove in two runs. While Quales had his three RBIs, Mutter had three hits and plated four runs. Brayden Blevins, Rylan Henard, Bralyn Price and Ashton Leonard each knocked in a run as well.
Braden Wilhoit and Blevins joined Dingus and Mutter with multiple hits, collecting two apiece. Mutter and Wilhoit both scored three runs.
“Setting the tone early,” Roberts said, explaining his club’s 18th game of double-digit scoring. “You could tell the guys were engaged yesterday. We had a real sharp, clean practice and then came out today and established that lead early, which was very important.”
PATRIOTS STILL ALIVE
Both teams will play Friday in the TSSAA’s sectional round, Tennessee High hosting Gibbs and East traveling to meet Region 2 champ Anderson County.
Sectional winners will advance to the eight-team state tournament in Murfreesboro.
“Obviously we’re disappointed with the way we played and the outcome, but if we win on Friday we’re going to the big tournament,” said East coach Mike Breuninger, who received a home run and two RBIs from Jonathan Beach. “We’ll regroup. This team is resilient.
“Obviously Tennessee High was hot tonight. I’m not sure Nolan Ryan could have gotten them out. They were just smoking it and they obviously outplayed us.”