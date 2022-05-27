MURFREESBORO — Covington scored four runs in each of the final two innings to take a 10-3 win over Tennessee High in Friday’s TSSAA Class 3A state baseball semifinals at Blackman High School.
The loss eliminated the Vikings (29-10) from the postseason. Covington (21-13) will face Upperman (30-9) in Saturday’s state championship game at Siegel.
Tennessee High lost its tournament opener 3-1 to Tullahoma on Tuesday, but bounced back to beat Montgomery Central 6-4 early Wednesday for its first win in the state championships since 1976. The Vikings avenged the Tullahoma loss 4-3 later that day. After action was rained out Thursday, they resumed play with Covington on Friday.
“This has always been a goal, something talked about,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said. “Winning region championships, we’ve been able to accomplish. When you talk about state, it’s hard to picture in your head. There is a lot of be proud of. There’s 40-some years of history you’re talking about.”
Covington’s Holden Warmath drove in four runs, including a bases-clearing triple in the top of the seventh in Friday’s game. Paxton Messer finished with two hits and two RBIs. Cameran Tindall scored six runs as the Chargers had 13 hits overall.
Tennessee High finished with 10 hits, including five for doubles. Logan Quales doubled twice, while Ashton Leonard also finished with two hits. But, the Vikings left eight runners on base.
Down by two early in the game, Brayden Wilhoit hit a sacrifice hit to score Logan Tudor. The Vikings produced a trying run in the bottom of the third win on Gregory Harris ground out that scored Andrew Dingus.
They pulled ahead on a Logan Quales line drive double to score Evan Mutter in the bottom of the fifth. Holding a 3-2 lead in and looking for more, the third out occurred when Josh Sizemore was tagged out at home.
Payne Ladd suffered the loss after giving up nine hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings.
“We had Payne on two days rest after he did a phenomenal job against Tullahoma,” Roberts said. “He gave a strong quality start. We had the first out in the sixth inning, but that’s when the floodgates opened and they pieced together four runs.”
Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives Roberts was able to take away. They led three of four tournament games, while Brayden Blevins and Rylan Henard each earned complete-game victories. Looking ahead, Roberts would like to schedule more games against the teams down state.
“We know we can get here and once we get here, we can compete to win the whole thing,” Roberts said. “Playing early in the season and playing quality teams on the big tournament fields, there are things like when you run up against a Covington team, they bunted way more than any team we faced all year.”