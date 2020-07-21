JOHNSON CITY — One swing can make all the difference.
Thanks to a big seventh inning on Tuesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Team Whited (Dobyns-Bennett) was able to down Home of Daniel Norris (Science Hill) in an elimination game in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League, 7-2.
A hard hit single by Peyton Grimm scored a pair of runs for the Tribe on an 0-2 count and finished his evening 2 for 3 with two singles.
The brilliant pitching by a three-man crew of Gage Hensley, Jack Browder and Jake Timbes held the Hilltoppers to just five hits and accounted for four strikeouts.
Sam Ritz had quite the night for Team Whited, netting a double in the seventh that plated both Hensley and Grimm.
The game was tight going into the final frame with the Indians leading 3-2. Science Hill had a bit of momentum in the previous time around. Jack Torbett hit a laser for a triple in-between center and left field, but was stranded at third base when Jaxon Diamond lined out to short to end the inning.
Torbett finished the day with a pair of triples and two RBIs.
Team Whited will take on league-leading A-Town Falcons out of Abingdon on Wednesday evening at Cardinal Park with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
VIKINGS WHIP BRAVES
The Vikings (Tennessee High) won in convincing fashion 14-4 over Braves (University High) in five innings.
The Vikings struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, highlighted by a seeing-eye single off the bat of Bryce Snyder to score Brayden Bevins for the game’s first run.
The Braves struck back in the second with four runs of their own and all but one was unearned. A bad hop to Vikings shortstop C.J. Henley allowed J.T. Sipas to reach, but pitcher Jared Graham settled in after that.
Graham mowed down the rest of the lineup after the second inning, surrendering just one hit and walking another. He earned the complete game win on 69 pitches with four strikeouts and one earned run.
The Braves were not the best fielding team, committing four errors and all but one of the Vikings’ runs was unearned. Snyder went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
The Vikings will take on second-seeded Demons (Greeneville) on Wednesday evening in the late game of the doubleheader, slated to begin at 7:30.