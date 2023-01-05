Jonny Campbell is about to add another leg to his professional soccer tour of Southeast Asia.
The Johnson City native, who played at East Tennessee State, will be competing in Vietnam this season. Campbell has spent the past few years playing in Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines.
“I love playing in Southeast Asia because of my connection with the fans in this region of the world,” the 31-year-old defender said. “I have so many people who admire me, because of the way I play football and am respectful to other cultures. I really love how much they care about football in this part of the world and how happy they are to have me playing in their countries.”
Campbell admits to not knowing much about his new home country yet, but as he has done at all of his previous stops, he’ll be a quick learner.
“I know that the league is very strong here and is known as one of the top football leagues in Southeast Asia, so I’m very excited about that challenge,” he said. “I’ve been in preseason basically since the time I’ve arrived so I haven’t got to explore much, but from what I’ve seen, the country shares a lot of similarities to Thailand and Cambodia. I feel like all three countries have very similar cultures with little differences that make each one of them unique.”
Soccer is very popular in Vietnam and the country has begun to invest in soccer academies, leading to more success on the regional international stage.
“Vietnamese fans are very prideful about their league and their national team,” Campbell said. “The national team in Vietnam has had a lot of success recently, even being one of the strongest, if not the strongest country in Southeast Asia, so the Vietnamese people have a lot of pride about this achievement.”
The 2014 ETSU graduate is playing for Ho Chi Minh City FC and will be living in Vietnam’s largest city, with a population of 9 million. Ho Chi Minh City was formerly known as Saigon.
Campbell is one of two Americans on the team that finished in ninth place in the V-League 1. He joins Lee Nguyen, a former MLS player from Texas.
The Vietnam season begins Feb. 3.
“He is a great player,” Campbell said of Nguyen. “Hopefully I’ll team up with him this season as well.”
Since he began playing in Southeast Asia in 2017, Campbell has kind of become an expert on the different countries.
“The lifestyle in Southeast Asia is really nice, a really cool culture experience,” he said. “Living is more affordable and life is really relaxed outside of the pitch.”
Even while assimilating into new cultures, Campbell gets a little homesick now and then. His father, Dave, owns a local music store, Campbell’s Morrell Music in Johnson City.
“I mostly miss family, but I don’t miss the cold,” he said. “Usually, my time to come home is in the winter, so it’s not ideal timing to come visit home during cold season. I also miss hiking, spending time with friends, enjoying different restaurants back home, but that’s part of the sacrifices I make as a professional athlete.
“I’m really happy I get to represent our community because I love being from Johnson City and the Tri-Cities area. I love coming home and spending time there, because there isn’t any place like home. It’s hard to explain, but I have a lot of pride inside of me coming from a small city and getting to play as a professional in so many different countries and levels of football.”
Campbell wasn’t sure what to expect as he embarked on a professional career, but his longevity hasn’t surprised him once he got going.
“I’ve always stayed disciplined and continued improving myself,” he said. “I knew my career would be long if I did the right things on and off the field. I believe I can play for at least five more years. My body feels really good. I still have my speed. My performances are still at a good level consistently, so I feel really good about my career.”