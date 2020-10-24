Featuring Amare Redd, Andrew Kanady and Coach Stacy Carter of Science Hill, and Coach Joey Christian of D-B.
Video interviews after SH win over D-B
- Douglas Fritz
Douglas Fritz
Douglas Fritz started at the Johnson City Press in September of 1986.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
East Tennessee woman gets 33 years for illegal distribution of pain pills
-
2 shot dead in Johnson City; police say apparent murder-suicide
-
She went to visit friends in Texas last month. Then, they all got sick.
-
Local pulmonologist, critical care doctor urges community to continue wearing face coverings
-
Update: Bristol police say shooter in double murder, suicide was wanted on child abuse charges