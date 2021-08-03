MOUNTAIN CITY — The connection between a quarterback and his wide receivers is invaluable.
Johnson County senior utility man Dalton Brown understands this concept and has developed a strong bond with his sophomore signal caller, Conner Simcox.
“Dalton is a really fast kid and he brings a lot of leadership to our team,” Johnson County coach Don Kerley said. “He and Conner have a really good relationship, so he’s probably going to be one of the main targets.”
Brown may be listed in the running back position, but with his killer speed, he can play just about anywhere. One of his primary positions will be at the slot.
“I’m going to use the speed and the skill that I have to help my team,” Brown said. “I catch screens and I’m a speed guy. I played a little bit of quarterback last year.
“To see Conner step up as a sophomore to the level that he has is great to watch.”
The Longhorns are coming off of a season of close calls in conference games.
Two of Johnson County’s biggest league games last season were decided by one score — losing to Chuckey-Doak by six and to Unicoi County by four.
“We had a couple of really close losses last year to Chuckey-Doak and to Unicoi, which is just giving us fuel,” Brown said. “This league is really tough. You never know what everyone is going to come out with.
“It’s not a big division, but you never know what kids are going to be coming up and be good out of nowhere.”
Brown and his allies have those two games circled on the schedule for sure, but the other games are tough as well. The season gets underway with a trip down the mountain to Hampton on Aug. 27.
“Hampton is usually one of our key games and it just happens to be the opener this year,” Brown said.
Kerley remarked that the secondary will be young this season, but Brown should be one of the cornerstones in a recently solid defense.
“We’ve got some leaders in the defensive backfield, we’re just thin back there,” Kerley said. “We have a good group of 12 seniors this year and really, in 3A, that’s about as few as you want to have.”