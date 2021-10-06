Sometimes high standards overshadow still-exceptional accomplishments.
Such was the case for Science Hill’s golf team in 2021.
For a school with four state championships — including a recent one in 2018 — and nine runner-up finishes, a fifth-place showing in the state tournament might seem like falling short. But this year’s group actually showed a lot of grit after finishing second in the district and overcoming favored Greeneville in the region.
And at the state tournament Monday and Tuesday in Sevierville, the Hilltoppers were knocking on the door of another runner-up finish.
“I thought we played great,” said Science Hill coach Kevin Vannoy, who had his team in the state tournament for the sixth time in the last seven years. “We knew going into Monday night we couldn’t catch the first-place team, but we thought we could be in contention for second. And about midway through the second round, we were tied or one stroke back. I’m really pleased with what the kids were able to accomplish overall.
“Our kids just battled. Getting to the state tournament was an accomplishment itself. We followed our plan and put in the hard work.”
Science Hill’s two-day total of 603 was 12 shots off Brentwood’s title total of 591. The Hilltoppers were 10 shots back of second-place Knoxville Halls, but only three behind third-place Dickson County and one behind Germantown Houston.
“It was probably one of the closest state tournaments I’ve seen in a while,” Vannoy said.
Leading the way was Matt Hogan, a freshman who authored a 74 and 71 and was the highest finisher from Northeast Tennessee at No. 12.
“He was the surprise golfer of the year for us,” Vannoy said. “He held up and was a steady force. He likes the challenge of competition and thrives off of that.”
John Cheek (152), McKibben Teal (152) and Ari Madhok (154) were also in the mix.
The event had been held in Manchester recently, but moved to Sevierville Golf Club for at least a two-year run.
“The course conditions were great,” Vannoy said. “And Sevierville was a great host. The Chamber of Commerce had a banquet for the kids and took them to Dave & Busters for a welcome party. And having two courses really helped the pace of play.”
Looking to next year, Vannoy said expectations will again be high despite the loss of seniors Kipp Hambrick and Madhok.
“We’re going to miss them a lot,” Vannoy said. “But we’ve got Will Wells along with rising seniors Eli Garrett and Boone Hatcher to replenish for those guys. I think it will be wide open again. Greeneville returns their three best players, and everybody in the conference showed improvement.”