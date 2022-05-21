KINGSPORT — The third time was the charm for Kres VanDyke.
After finishing runner-up in the first two Late Model Stock races of the season at Kingsport Speedway, the two-time track champion dominated Friday’s race for his first win of the season.
VanDyke, a two-time track champion, started seventh in the 60-lap feature, but quickly worked his way to the front. His red No. 15 Chevrolet raced to the outside of Brad Housewright’s No. 88 Chevy on a lap 21 restart and pulled away for the win.
VanDyke won a single-single record 16 races at the 3/8-mile concrete oval in 2020. He didn’t race at Kingsport in 2021, opting to go to Motor Mile (Va.) Speedway, where he won the track title.
“I was hoping to get that monkey off our backs,” said VanDyke, an Abingdon driver. “It’s good to be back in Tennessee and winning races. Hopefully, we have a lot more in us. We missed a couple of wins in 2020 and then won 15 in a row. We are trying to run that streak back up again.”
Housewright, a Kingsport racer, held off defending track champion Nik Williams in the No. 32 Ford for the runner-up spot. He felt another caution was needed to compete with VanDyke.
“We were good on the short runs, but the longer we ran, the tighter the car got,” Housewright said. “I felt like we had a winning car early and then the caution came out. We needed one more caution and we would have been alright.”
Williams was frustrated at the end, feeling that he had a faster car than Housewright the second half of the race.
“He kept chopping me off and blocking me,” Williams said. “I guess that’s what you have to do to keep someone behind you. I’m about tired of that, so I don’t know if that will happen next time.”
Kingsport driver Derek Lane finished fourth and pole sitter Joey Trent from Gray rounded out the top five.
Brad Teague, the 73-year-old NASCAR veteran from Johnson City, finished sixth. His No. 3 Chevrolet was the last car on the lead lap as Teague has shown improvement in each race this season.
“We’re getting the car a little better and I’m learning the race track better,” Teague said. “It’s nothing the same as when they first built this track. (Turns) 3 and 4 are kinda’ like Darlington. There’s a sharp corner coming off turn 2.
“My car bottoms out real bad in that corner, but we keep improving every week.”
SPORTSMAN BATTLE
Marty Tunnell recovered from an early spin to capture the 40-lap Sportsman race. Tunnell, behind the steering wheel of the No. 57 Chevy, held off the No. 14 Chevy of Mark Campbell in the closing laps for the win.
Former Late Model track champion Zeke Shell served as crew chief on Tunnell's car.
Chris Tunnell, Austin Walters and Alex Keith rounded out the top five. Keith Helton in the No. 9 Dodge dominated the early action, but tangle between leaders on lap 31 ended his night.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Kingsport driver Craig Phelps captured the win in 35-lap Pure 4 race, which featured 21 cars. Johnson City driver Brandon Sutherland was second with Kingsport racer Kenny Absher third. Brayden Powers and William Hale took the fourth and fifth spots.
Chris Amburgey ended Kevin Canter’s winning streak in Mod 4. Amburgey was one of three family members in the top five. Canter, driving his grandfather Hershell Robinette's No. 9 car instead of his familiar black No. 3, finished second.
Dennis Arnold was third with Joey Amburgey fourth and Jesse Amburgey fifth.
Tony Dockery swept twin 20-lap features for the Street Stock division. Rob Austin and Zack Walton crossed the finish line second and third in the first race.