KINGSPORT — For race car drivers Kres Van Dyke and Keith Helton, winning was twice as nice at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night.
As the 3/8-mile concrete oval hosted twin features for the NASCAR Weekly Series Late Model Stock and Sportsman cars, the drivers swept their respective classes.
VanDyke, an Abingdon driver, was back to the form he showed in 2020 when he set a track record with 16 wins in a single season. He won his second and third straight Late Model Stock features of the year.
In the first 35-lap race, he was the outside pole sitter and simply powered his red No. 15 Chevy around the black No. 32 Ford of defending track champion Nik Williams.
Williams lost second place to Ronnie McCarty as VanDyke drove away. Williams eventually got back around McCarty to finish second. Brad Housewright, McCarty and Joey Trent rounded out the top five.
With the top six drivers inverted for the second race, VanDyke had to work his way to the front. He passed Trent for the lead on lap 16. It was smooth sailing the rest of the way for VanDyke.
“We changed a lot on the car between races,” VanDyke said. “There ain’t no quit in these guys on my crew. I always appreciate my family and sponsors sticking with me.”
VanDyke did have one anxious moment as the right rear tire on his machine had white paint from the outside wall, following a battle with him, Worley and McCarty.
“Ronnie tried to go three-wide with John and we were on the outside of John,” VanDyke said. “There was just enough room for me to get through.”
Housewright finished second in the white No. 88 Chevrolet with Trent, Jonathan Worley and Williams rounding out the top five.
“Kres is a tough customer here. We changed everything on this car trying to catch that 15,” Housewright said. “We made a lot of improvements this week. Maybe we will be better in two weeks when he race him the next time.”
SPORTSMAN SPECTACULAR
Helton’s white No. 9 Dodge was the car to beat in the Sportsman ranks. He led flag-to-flag in the first 25-lap feature with Kevin Wolfe in the runner-up spot.
With the top finishers also inverted for the second race, it was lap 18 before Helton moved out front. This came at the end of a three-lap, side-by-side battle with Chris Tunnell.
The Kingsport driver had to fend off challenges from Derek Lane, who got the best of Helton on a lap-20 restart. Helton, driving for Lane’s father, battled back to take the lead three laps later. Marty Tunnell edged past Lane on the final lap for second place.
Helton nearly tripled on the night, but came up one spot short in the Pure 4 feature. Driving the white No. 29, Helton took the lead from John Ketron on lap 14. Two laps later, Helton got hung up in lapped traffic and Ketron got back around for the winning pass.
Ketron had multiple challenges from Helton, who came up just a car length short. Billy Byington, Craig Phelps and Chad Jeffers finished in positions 3-5.
“Anytime there are twins in one of the classes I race, I will have both cars here,” Helton said. “I don’t think anyone has won three races here in one night. I tried to knock that out and check that off the bucket list. We got by John, had the lead and was cruising when the lapped car came up. I had to lift or drive him into the wall. I never had another opportunity to get by John.”
OTHER CLASSES
Kevin Canter drove the silver No. 9 Chevy to victory in the Mod 4 class ahead of a trio of Amburgeys. The race featured early four-wide battles for position as Chris Amburgey finished second behind Canter, an Abingdon driver. Jesse Amburgey was third, followed by Joey Amburgey and Michael Newton.
Rob Austin from Castlewood, Virginia, put the No. 25 Camaro up front in the Street Stock race. He passed Jamie Meadows for the lead on lap 8 and led the rest of the 25-lap race. Tony Dockery was second as Zack Walton, Meadows and Jay Swecker rounded out the top five.