KINGSPORT — It was full steam ahead for the VanDyke Express in NASCAR Weekly Series action Friday night at Kingsport Speedway.
Kres VanDyke took the lead from Brad Housewright on lap 14 of the 60-lap Late Model Stock and rolled to his sixth straight victory. The Abingdon driver built a half-lap lead in the red No. 15 Chevrolet before cruising towards the end.
“There was a pretty competitive field of cars here so we figured we’d let loose a little extra effort,” said VanDyke, a three-time Kingsport track champion. “We were putting a little more steam in the firepit. We keep on working on our car, making it better.”
While VanDyke’s car was like a charging locomotive out front, the real battle was behind him where defending track champion Nik Williams and Housewright competed for second place. Williams, in the black No. 32 Ford Mustang, eventually got around Housewright’s while No. 88 Chevy Camaro for the spot.
“We had a great car. We just got in the wrong lane and got freight trained,” said Williams, a Chuckey driver. “Some cars got around me and I had to fight back. I’m happy with second place. That was a good battle with Brad. I was a little faster, although he was faster in places and hard to get around.”
Housewright strengthened his grip on second place in the point standings with his podium finish. He had started on the outside pole and taken the lead from Joey Trent at the start.
“It was a good race. Kres and Nik are good competitors and they’re fast,” Housewright said. “They’ve got a lot of laps around this place. We’re not bad, but we can be a little better. These guys are working relentlessly on this car. We’re going to get there. I feel good about it.”
Two-time track champion Ronnie McCarty, who won the first two races of the season, joined Housewright as Kingsport drivers in the top five. Trent, a veteran from Gray, was fifth and Johnson City driver Brad Teague, the 74-year-old driver with nearly 300 starts in NASCAR’s three national series, finished sixth.
SPORTSMAN
Keith Helton powered to his third win of the season after early leader Lance Gatlin went into the pits with a motor problem halfway through the 40-lap Sportsman feature.
Until then, it looked to be shaping up to a two-car battle between Helton’s No. 9 Dodge and Gatlin’s No. 52 Chevrolet. Although a late caution bunched up the field, Helton was able to pull away with pole sitter Derek Lane and Marty Tunnell battling for second.
Still, there were a few anxious moments for Helton near the end.
“At the end of the race, I started smelling rear-end fluid in the car,” Helton said. “The brakes went away. We were lucky how it was. Once it got cooled off, they started working again. We’ll come back again and see if we can keep rolling.”
Lane finished runner-up, while Braydon Goddard made a last-lap pass to edge Tunnell for third. Alex Keith rounded out the top five.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Rob Austin in the No. 25 Camaro made a final-lap pass of his brother, Doug, in the No. 18 Camaro to win the 25-lap Street Stock race. Doug had taken the lead from Rob on a lap-21 restart before Rob rallied for the win.
Behind the Castlewood, Virginia siblings, Jamie Meadows, Luke Fox and Daniel McMurray landed in the third through fifth positions.
Billy Byington won for the second straight week and third time this season in Pure 4. The Kingsport driver in the white No. 11 Toyota finished 2.607 seconds ahead of runner-up Brayden Powers. Kenny Absher was third with David “Animal” Trent and Steven Watts rounding out the top five.
Kevin Canter won the opening race of the night, a Mod 4 feature, in the silver No. 9 Chevrolet. Billy Duty was second and Dennis Arnold finished third. They were the only drivers in the race after a dispute between officials and other racers about running a track-sponsor decal on their cars.
It was Canter’s fifth win of the season.