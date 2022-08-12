Larry Utsman, a member of the famed Bluff City racing family and former Kingsport Speedway champion, died Friday after complications from surgery. He was 75.
He was a cousin to brothers Sherman, Layman, Cecil and John A. Utsman. Another cousin, Rick Utsman, still races occasionally on the local dirt tracks. Larry Utsman was best known for driving the No. 23 car in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman and later Busch Series.
Larry started racing at Johnson City’s old Sportsman Speedway dirt track. He drove a No. 3 Chevrolet for Bristol car owner Ed Whitaker before turning to paved tracks in 1973. He made his superspeedway debut at Daytona in the 1975 Permatex 300.
Utsman scored a first major Late Model Sportsman win at Lonesome Pine Raceway in 1976, beating Jimmy Hensley to the finish line by six inches — according to the report by Bob Foley in the Kingsport Times News.
His best season was 1977, when Utsman outdueled hometown hero Gene Glover to win the Kingsport Speedway track championship. Glover went on to win the Late Model Sportsman National Championship two years later.
He posted a pair of fourth-place finishes in national championship races on back-to-back days at Lonesome Pine and Bristol on July 4-5 that season. He finished 10th in the LMS national standings, three positions ahead of Dale Earnhardt.
Utsman spoke of the top drivers he faced at the local level, including those who visited from other places.
“You had a lot of competition here. I raced with Hall of Famers like Bobby Allison and Jack Ingram,” Utsman said in a 2015 interview. “I feel like I raced with the very best in NASCAR here.”
His biggest win came at the 1979 Jim Hayes Memorial Race as he held off cousin John A. for the victory. Times News assistant sports editor Denny Darnell described it as one of the best fields ever assembled for a Kingsport race with Morgan Shepherd, eventual national champion Glover and Virginia racing legend Bill Dennis rounding out the top five.
The race also included Sterling Marlin, Ingram and Ray Hendrick.
Utsman held on over the final 36 laps of the 200-lap race despite his cousin continually bumping him in an effort to get by. John A. had lost the lead after Harry Gant had a brake issue and ran into him by accident.
“After I got by John A., I pretty well had to block the track to win,” Larry said in Darnell’s account of the race. “There were two or three cars faster than me throughout the day, and at the end my car wasn’t running well.
“Winning this race means a lot to me. Jim and I were the best of friends. It’s a big honor to win a race named after him.”
Other big victories include Utsman’s victory in the season-opening Kingsport 150, which he led flag-to-flag, and splitting twin features with John A. at Kingsport in April 1979.
Funeral services have not been announced.
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.