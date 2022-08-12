Larry Utsman, a member of the famed Bluff City racing family and former Kingsport Speedway champion, died Friday after complications from surgery. He was 75.

He was a cousin to brothers Sherman, Layman, Cecil and John A. Utsman. Another cousin, Rick Utsman, still races occasionally on the local dirt tracks. Larry Utsman was best known for driving the No. 23 car in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman and later Busch Series.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

