Led by Olympic bronze medalist Megan Jastrab, Milligan is sending seven cyclists to Indianapolis to compete in this week’s USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
Last year’s championships was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jastrab, a junior, returns for her second nationals appearance after capturing the women’s 3k individual pursuit national championship and teaming with Manuela Escobar and Gracie Pendleton to win the women’s team pursuit title in 2019.
Jastrab also finished as national runner-up in the women’s match spring, women’s point race, women’s time trial and women’s scratch race.
Joining Jastrab on the women’s side are Pendleton, who’s a junior, and sophomore Gabriella Cedillos-Dixon. For Cedillos-Dixon, it will be her first-ever nationals appearance.
Milligan’s men headed to track nationals are senior Isaac Bryant, junior Erik Castillo, sophomore Brody McDonald and sophomore William Seitz. The quartet will pursue the Buffs’ first-ever podium finish in the men’s team pursuit.
The championships are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.