BLOUNTVILLE — The new high school in Sullivan County may still be under construction, but the West Ridge football program is certainly on solid ground.
The Wolves won their fourth straight game Friday night, methodically rolling past Morristown East 23-0 in Region 1-6A play at The Ridge.
West Ridge (6-2, 2-2) continued to work for playoff position with the victory.
“This is a playoff win,” Wolves coach Justin Hilton oversimplified. “I mean, we’ve been talking about it the whole time that we’re continuing to build towards what we want this to be, and that’s to be in the playoffs all the time.”
The biggest concern for West Ridge following the game was the sight of quarterback Ethan Bergeron on crutches after the standout missed nearly all of the second half with what appeared to be an ankle injury.
“I’ll be back next week,” the hopeful 6-foot-3, 242-pound signal caller said.
Before exiting the game, Bergeron ran for a 44-yard touchdown on a simple quarterback sneak, breaking free of a crowd at the line of scrimmage and displaying his finesse with an ankle-breaking move near the 10-yard line.
The senior’s TD made it a 13-0 game with 1:58 still left in the first period.
SPREADING IT AROUND
West Ridge completed just one 6-yard pass all evening, but the Wolves were relentless with a running attack that impressively produced 365 yards.
The Wolves, as is always the preference of Hilton, controlled the ball throughout the game, running 73 plays to Morristown East’s 44.
“The offensive line took over and when Berg went down we really leaned on them,” Hilton said. “Austin Riner stepped in and did an outstanding job controlling the game. You know, he’s played a lot of quarterback (as Bergeron’s backup, even at Sullivan South) and he was ready when we called his name.”
Hilton was thrilled with the balance of his run game, featuring Kaleb McClain (87 yards, 16 carries), Cale Bryant (77 yards, 12 attempts), Riner (68 yards, 15 tries), Eli Iacino (64 yards, 12 cracks) and Bergeron (48 yards, five rushes).
The Wolves feasted on a steady diet of jet sweeps and trap plays inside.
McClain tallied on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and Riner found the end zone on a 7-yard keeper to cap the scoring with 6:41 left in the game.
“That’s a good night for us,” said Hilton, whose club next hosts Tennessee High out of conference on Thursday. “If we can spread it around and get different people the ball and try to keep people fresh, that’s what we wanna do.”
DEFENSE SHINES
The Wolves shut down everything Morristown East (1-7, 0-4) tried with the exception of running back Ethan Ledford, a speedy junior who picked up 139 yards on just 10 carries.
Otherwise, star linebacker Eli Topping and company shined, forcing East quarterback Eli Seals into a 7-of-23 effort through the air for only 44 yards with two interceptions, those by Sawyer Tate and Isaac Haynie.
The Hurricanes finished with 191 total offensive yards.
A 6-foot, 222-pound middle linebacker, Topping recorded a third-quarter safety when he tackled Ledford in the end zone following an Iacino punt that went out of bounds at the 1-foot line.
“Defense played great as a unit,” the senior said. “The D-line played great, you know with Amoreyun Simmons and Fletcher Gibson holding it down in the trenches, and our D-ends getting pressure on the QB like they have all year. And our defensive backs, they always play well.
“I knew that kid was pretty quick and I knew I had to get on my horse and try to get out there (on the safety). I was just trying to hustle and make a play, but Iacino really set us up with that great punt. It was all just a great team effort.”