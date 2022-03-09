MURFREESBORO — Elizabethton had no answer for Upperman’s Abigail Johnson.
The Lady Bees’ post player totaled 24 points and seven rebounds and led her team to a 59-42 win over the Lady Cyclones in the quarterfinals of TSSAA Class 3A girls state basketball tournament Wednesday at Murphy Center.
Upperman improved to 30-5 and moved into Friday’s semifinal contest against Creek Wood, a 43-40 winner over Fayette-Ware.
It was a season-ending loss for the Lady Cyclones, who finished with a record of 27-7.
“Nobody thought we would beat (Sullivan) East where they were loaded or stay in the game with Greeneville, much less win the district and region,” Elizabethton coach Lucas Andrews said. “We won the home sectional game to come down here.
“This group just responded all the time to adversity and come through in a big way.”
QUITE A DUO
Upperman thrived on Miss Basketball finalist Brooklyn Crouch getting the ball inside to Johnson, who made 10 of 14 shots from the field.
Crouch was a standout as well, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Jayla Cobb was also a factor as she totaled 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.
“We knew what they were going to do and they didn’t do anything different than what we saw on film,” Andrews said. “They had the upperclassmen that had been here and experienced that. Not saying that our kids responded badly, it’s just when you have kids that have been here before and played those games, winning state championships, that goes a long way.”
THE DEFINING MOMENTS
It was a rough eight minutes for the Lady Cyclones as they didn’t score for over five minutes in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Upperman methodically worked its way from an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter to a 29-12 advantage when Brooklyn Crouch knocked down a shot with 3:17 remaining in the half.
Lina Lyon’s bucket with 1:51 to go was the last score of the first half, and Elizabethton trailed 31-17 going into the locker room.
FIRST QUARTER
Elizabethton struck first with Olivia Holly hitting a long 3-pointer, but Upperman quickly responded with eight straight points.
The Lady Cyclones battled back to 13-10 on a bucket by Lyon in the paint. But Upperman’s Bella Mullins answered with a trey on the other end.
Just before the first-quarter buzzer, Upperman executed a nice play for a layup by Crouch to make it 20-12.
FOR ELIZABETHTON
Lyon led the Lady Cyclones with 14 points and also added four rebounds and three assists.
Renna Lane chipped in with 10 points. Marlee Mathena totaled four points, seven rebounds and blocked three shots.