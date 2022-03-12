The Upper Lakes Conference could be one of the most competitive high school baseball leagues in the entire state of Tennessee. It’s truly a case where any team could beat the other one on a given night. We take a team-by-team look at the league as well as other teams in the Class 2A and Class A ranks.
ELIZABETHTON
Pitcher Gage Treadway went 8-0 with a 2.3 earned-run average in 2021. With his development in the off-season, the Cyclones are counting on him to have another excellent year. Peyton Johnson will be his first year as a varsity starter. He’s also developing nicely working with pitching coach Reid Casey.
When not on the mound, Johnson is at shortstop and Treadway is the catcher. Other leaders include outfielder Zak Workman, a Milligan commit in the middle of the lineup. Ethan Meier is able to play multiple positions and is looked upon as a solid reliever.
Wesley Shankles and Brilee Hurley are solid infielders, while outfielders include Jack Farris, Kaleb Hambrick and Cade Russell.
“We are young, young, but sometimes these are the teams that can sneak up on people and as a coach are fun to work with because they develop daily,” Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said. “We are going to put a team on the field with incredible work ethic and are going to bring energy to the park every day.”
SULLIVAN EAST
Junior Tyson Mitchell leads the Patriots on the mound after posting a 1.68 earned-run average a year ago. Others in the starting rotation include junior Corbin Dickenson and senior Dylan Bartley.
Bartley, known for his exploits on the basketball court, is effective on the diamond. Playing at third base and first base when not pitching, he sported a .442 batting average. Dickenson, a shortstop, had a .333 average, while catcher Justice Dillard hit .341 last season.
Veteran coach Mike Brueninger looks forward to competing in the new conference, which he feels is certainly up for grabs.
TENNESSEE HIGH
After losing to Science Hill in the District 1-AAA championship, the Vikings will be a favorite in the new league.
While there are key losses from the previous season, Tennessee High has a solid rotation spearheaded by Noah Smith, who went 4-0 with 26 strikeouts and a 2.06 ERA. Logan Quales (30 Ks), Brayden Blevins (25) and Payne Ladd (18) give the Vikings depth.
Evan Mutter is a leader in the infield and at the plate after a season with a .430 batting average, 11 doubles and 30 RBIs. Blevins posted a .356 average and drove in 39 runs. Gregory Harris and Garrett Cross, who posted a .550 on-base percentage, add to the lineup.
Coach Preston Roberts doesn’t shy away from goals of competing for the league title and making a deep run in the playoffs.
“I really like the makeup of this team,” Roberts said. “We have different personalities that mesh well together in the clubhouse and on the field. We are sort of a veteran team with several returning starters.
“The goal is obviously to, stay healthy, get better as the season progresses and make a run in the postseason like we have in the past several years.”
UNICOI COUNTY
Junior Lucas Slagle, a multi-sport star, looks to shine on the diamond after a strong finish to the 2021 season. The 6-foot-6 right hander also brings power to the plate, having tagged eight home runs a year ago.
Other pitchers include Eli Nelson, Brayden Hendrickson and Chris Chavez. While the Blue Devils graduated some high-impact players from last season’s District 1-AA championship team, they return all-state catcher Valentin Batrez, the leader in multiple offensive categories.
Hendrickson shores up the infield at shortstop when he’s not on the mound. Chavez is versatile and is comfortable at both shortstop and third base.
“We are looking for Slagle to lead our pitching staff with support from Hendrickson, Chavez, Nelson, (Alex) Green, and Tanner Berry,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. “We return our entire infield, so we expect our infield play to be a strong point of our defense. Offensively, we return Valentin Batrez, an all-state performer in ‘21. He will have great support in Slagle, Hendrickson, Chavez, (Nicky) Satterly and Nelson.”
VOLUNTEER
Like the rest of the league, the Falcons have a trio of talented pitchers to lead their team. Sophomore Connor Haynes topped Volunteer in wins and earned-run average in 2021.
Junior Zach Justice is at shortstop when not throwing, while Garrison Barrett is a fierce competitor as quarterback on the football field, an all-conference basketball player and now a baseball pitcher with a lively fastball.
Senior Cooper Smith leads the defense as a talented second baseman, while senior Austin Goldie is confident at catcher. Riley Littleton swarms the outfield with Colby Lawson regarded as a solid outfielder and batter.
“This team has come a long way since we ramped up,” Volunteer coach Josh Peterson said. “They are a family and play together well. I think if we stay focused on the little things, then the bigger things will take care of themselves.”
Other schools
UNIVERSITY HIGH
The Bucs could be the class of the Watauga Valley Conference with four top hitters from last season returning.
They are Jesse Greene, Jacob Pealer, Hank Stott and Cade Pollock. University High is defensively strong at the corners with Joseph Armstrong at first base and Stott at third.
Daniel Seehorn and Pollock share catching duties, while Pealer and Pollock are at second and shortstop.
In the outfield, the reliable Miles Bembry is in center with Brayden Ryder and Greene working the corners. According to Bucs coach Josh Petty, the competition is still up for Monday and Tuesday starting pitchers.
“We are looking forward to what I hope is deep run into the postseason and like every year it starts with trying to compete within our conference,” Petty said.
HAPPY VALLEY
Andrew Little, perhaps the best athlete in the school, is the leading pitcher and top hitter after sporting a .455 average a year ago. Tucker Shoun, a sophomore whose other sport is bullriding, has gotten bigger and stronger from a year ago. Although a freshman, Drew Blevins has high expectations as a versatile player.
Senior Hunter Smith, a three-year starter, will play at first base, while Little is a tremendous center fielder when not pitching. Junior catcher Pedro Colunga is praised for the way he manages the game behind the plate.
Second baseman Colby Chausse is a smart baserunner when on offense.
“Our upperclassmen have done an excellent job at helping the younger guys learn and they have brought the team together as a family,” Happy Valley coach Todd Caldwell said. “They are truly working together as one towards our goal of competing for a conference championship.”
HAMPTON
The Bulldogs are coming off a strong finish in 2021 when they won 14 of their last 21 games, including two in the postseason. There are early challenges with some players part of the Hampton basketball team in the state tournament.
When back from hoops, senior Morgan Lyons is an offensive star who produced a .400 average, 29 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 2021. Chance Point is another dynamic player, having led Northeast Tennessee with 32 stolen bases. He sported a .384 average and scored 31 runs.
Senior Caleb Royston, junior Josh Whitson, and junior southpaw Brody Hicks give Hampton experience on the mound. They’ve all pitched well at times, but coach Nick Perkins wants to see a little more consistency.
“I like our athleticism, versatility, physicality, the depth of our lineup and the experience we gained in 2021,” Perkins said. “We understand nothing will be given to us, that we have to earn everything, pitch by pitch and inning by inning.”
JOHNSON COUNTY
The Longhorns are playing for a purpose with a goal to honor longtime Coach Pete Pauvsek, who died unexpectedly on Feb. 3.
Peyton Pavusek, the late coach’s son, will anchor the defense at shortstop. Seniors Asa Lewis and Seth Conder lead the pitching rotation.
Dakota Holt gives Johnson County a strong third arm, while Zack Parsons has come off the basketball court and looked good on the diamond.
Ethan Icenhour brings experience to catcher, while other defensive standouts include outfielders Graham Reece and Trey Snyder.
“Our main goal is to go out and give it our all. We want to honor Pete in all that we do,” Johnson County coach Eric Crabtree said. “We want to make him proud of the way we play.”
UNAKA
There is expected improvement for the Rangers with the return of three of their top pitchers from last season.
Landon Ramsey, the younger brother of former Unaka standout John Boy Ramsey, leads the group. A strong right hander, Ramsey features good mechanics.
Joseph Slagle has good location and an ability to throw strikes. Jaelyn Hardin, who hadn’t pitched before last year, has put in much work during the off-season.
Brayden Powell is a versatile infielder who can play at either first and third base. Jaycob Nidiffer is a sophomore left fielder with good range and Michael Duvall will settle in at catcher after being all over the field last year.
“I think we’re going to take a step forward this year,” second-year coach Zach Naylor said. “At one point last year, I had four freshman and an outfielder who had never played baseball before — but he tracked the ball and didn’t make an error. Hopefully, the playing time they got last year will help us grow.”