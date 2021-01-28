The Upper East Tennessee Seniors Golf League has released its schedule. The organization for golfers 55 and over will hold its first tournament of the season on Monday, March 15 at McDonald Hills in Rogersville.
The league will hold 61 tournaments this year from mid-March through October. The tournaments are held on Mondays and Thursdays at 21 public and private golf courses in the area.
Competition is carried out in flights where players of like skill levels compete on a handicap basis.
Prizes are in the form of merchandise certificates that can be accumulated and redeemable at any of the courses on our schedule. All flights will play from the senior tees.
For more information, check the website www.seniorsgolfleague.com or contact Hal McHorris at (423) 245-9833 or halinkpt@aol.com.