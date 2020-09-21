GREENEVILLE — It was a bittersweet day for Daxx Carr at Monday’s TSSAA Region 1 Small Class golf tournament at Link Hills Country Club.
Carr was glad his score of 9-over 81 qualified him for next week’s state tournament in Manchester. The University High senior was upset his teammates won’t be going with him.
The Bucs finished second 339-351 to North Greene in the team standings.
“It’s very upsetting that we didn’t win as a team,” Carr said after earning his second individual berth to the state. “All of us had multiple mistakes and we know we could have shot sub-80s and been fine. We had the wrong head on today and eventually lost.”
With cool conditions in the morning, it took Carr a few holes to get warmed up on the Greene County course. He shot a 40 on the front nine and ended with 41 on the back, refusing to let a triple bogey on No. 15 sink his round.
“It started off weird. The cold was affecting my hands and I had a bogey and double on the first two holes,” Carr said. “I keep parring until I finally grabbed a birdie on eight. I was about even through hole 14 before I had a triple on 15. From there, I finished even out.”
Carr was good with his driver, but struggled with the mid-range approach shots.
“Off the tee, I was pretty straight and hit about every fairway,” he said. “My approach shots between 100-140 yards were where I struggled. I had multiple of those today.”
His University High teammate, Garrett Gentry, finished one stroke behind at 10-over 82. Gentry, a sophomore, had more disappointment, losing on a playoff hole to South Greene’s Isaac Hoese for the final state tournament berth.
Jackson Williams and Wesley Estes each finished at 94 for University High’s total. Henry Berning had a round of 96 that didn’t count among the team total.
Hampton’s Josh Owens, who was District 1 individual medalist the previous week, struggled on the back nine, finishing with an 87.
North Greene’s Aidan Collier was the individual medalist at 1-over 73. Rickey Compton, with an 82, and 92 rounds by Joshua Crawford and Caden Faulks added to the Huskies’ total.
Cumberland Gap’s Peyton Wilder posted a 77 to earn the other individual spot at the state tournament. Sullivan North’s Jacob Cross finished with a round of 86 to end his season.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Claiborne romped to the girls’ team title 190-235 over South Greene with Unaka’s combination of Sadie Shoun and Macy Ensor third at 244.
Cayden Walker from Cumberland Gap scored 89 to win the individual medalist by four strokes over Claiborne’s Lucy Shockley. Walker and South Greene’s Lindsey Howlett and University High’s Chloe Ganger qualified for the state tournament as individuals.
Ganger shot a 57 on the front nine and a 59 on the back to finish at 116, five strokes ahead of West Greene’s Hannah Collins.
“It is very exciting even though I’m a freshman and have a long way to go,” she said. “If I didn’t make it, I knew I had made a lot of progress and would keep working. But it’s amazing to be going to the state.”
Ganger was solid off the tee and had the mindset to stay focused on the task at hand.
“I knew I had to go out there and not think about my other shot and keep going,” she said. “I hit some really good drives off the tee. I just tried to be smooth with my swing, hit it in the fairway and not overthink things.”