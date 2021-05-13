University High soccer coach Bracken Burns couldn’t hide his excitement after the Bucs won the District 1-A tournament.
“It’s big,” Burns said Thursday night after his team beat Chuckey-Doak 5-0 at Civitan Park for the title. “We’ve got some kids that have been on this team for five years because they can start in eighth grade, and this is their first time we’ve won the district tournament. This is one we wanted. That’s a big accomplishment.”
Patrick Willard scored two goals in a four-minute span early in the second half as UH pulled away from a 2-0 halftime lead and won going away. Goalkeeper Sam McGee wasn’t called upon too often, but he saved everything Chuckey-Doak sent his way to ensure the shutout.
Viraj Brahmbhatt, Pate Anglin and the coach’s son Bracken Burns also scored for UH, which improved to 13-1-3 and will play host to District 2-A runner-up Gatlinburg-Pittman in Tuesday night’s Region 1-A semifinals at Civitan Park.
“We executed our game plan, which was very important to create the opportunities that we did,” Burns the coach said. “I think that’s really key. The boys brought the heart to the game and they followed the game plan. That’s what allowed us to come away with the win against a team that’s a very good opponent. We have a hard time with them every single time.”
Chuckey-Doak fell to 5-7-2 and will hit the road for the regional.
OPENING SAVOS
Brahmbatt opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 20th minute. That gave the UH the lead for good as the Bucs controlled the action for most of the night.
UH also had a shot bounce off the post and another scoring chance saved by Chuckey-Doak goalie Bryann Zapata.
Zapata came up with another big save on a shot by UH’s Braden Williams, but Anglin was at the doorstep to knock in the rebound and a 2-0 Bucs lead in the 31st minute.
SECOND-HALF SLAMMERS
Five minutes into the second half, Burns sent a corner into the penalty area and the ball wound up on the foot of Willard, who knocked it in for a 3-0 lead. Four minutes later, Willard scored again on a similar play after Burns’ corner created the chance.
SON SPOT
Burns ended the scoring with a blast from 20 yards out. The shot curled into the upper right corner of the goal.
“I couldn’t be prouder as a dad and a coach of that lad,” the elder Burns said. “I’m going to be excited to be able to watch him play in college next year at Milligan.”
UP NEXT
Opening the regional at home is important, especially against Gatlinburg-Pittman, the 2018-19 state runner-up and 2017-18 champion. Pittman lost in penalty kicks to Austin East on Thursday night for the District 2-A title.
“A regional game at home sounds really nice to me,” Burns said. “We’re excited about that. I’m really proud. We’ve got 10 seniors on this team and to do that for them is very special.”