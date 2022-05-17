JONESBOROUGH — Cade Pollock and his University High teammates wasted no time in setting the tone against Hancock County in Tuesday’s Region 1-A baseball semifinal at David Crockett High School.
Pollock, a senior shortstop, had a grand slam and a triple as the Bucs scored 10 runs in the first inning. They went on to score a 15-2 mercy-rule victory over the Indians in five innings.
“I was just seeing the ball well today,” said Pollock, who ended 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs. “I was able to get ahead and get some RBIs. It got some energy going. It’s always great to hit a home run, but when you hit a grand slam, it makes it a little more exciting for everybody.”
It sure did with his teammates piling on to put the game out of reach.
University High is scheduled to face Hampton (24-11) in Wednesday’s Region 1-A championship game at Crockett. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Overall, the Bucs belted out 13 hits against Hancock County.
Drew Finney and Joseph Armstrong each ended with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Other offensive leaders included Jacob Pealer with two hits and two runs, Hank Stott with two hits and Miles Bembry with two RBIs.
“Cade came out that first inning with the grand slam and triple. We push 10 across and at that point, we’re able to bullpen our guys and keep them under 25 pitches,” University High coach Josh Petty said. “We tried to keep the game at a manageable score.”
Four UH pitchers combined to give up two hits over the five innings. Stott started the contest, followed by Jack Harman, Leyton Burrow and Cooper Stevenson.
Next up is a familiar foe in the Bulldogs. University High has won all four previous meetings, including last week’s District 1-A championship game. Still, it isn’t a team the Bucs are taking lightly.
Besides the region championship, a home berth in Friday’s sectional round is on the line.
“They’ve had a good year. Hopefully, we can come out and Miles (Bembry) can throw another good game,” Petty said. “We’ve got to get the bat on the ball and host that game on Friday. You don’t want to travel to Coalfield or Greenback against a good team. Crockett has been good to us and this has been a good home field for the playoffs.”