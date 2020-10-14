Lauren Lehrfeld and Carmen Ellis doubled the fun for Univer- sity High on Wednesday night.
Each had hat tricks as the Lady Bucs rolled to an 8-0 win over West Greene in Wednesday’s District 1-A girls’ soccer semifinal. The win sets up a championship match at Chuckey-Doak scheduled for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
First was the matter of the semifinal match as University High (2-6) raced out to a 4-0 halftime advantage. It was the type of performance that UH coach Ryann Williams had been waiting on all season.
“I’m so proud of these girls. It was like all the pieces of the puzzle finally came together,” Williams said. “Their spacing tonight was amazing. They were able to find each other’s feet, pass up and down the field and get the crosses.”
To highlight the passing, six different players had assists.
Ella Dunkelberger had a goal and an assist, while Lehrfeld added an assist to her three goals.
“The way we were passing, we didn’t do too much running, but let the ball do the work for us,” Lehrfeld said. “It really brought together what a team means. We’ve gotten really better about passing and trusting one another.
“I know where my teammates are going to be without even looking. We’re passing to the wings and letting them do the work.”
There was work in the midfield as well as Ellie Ledbetter, Elizabeth Weems, Ella Barnett and Clara Lipscomb all had assists. Ellis was glad to take advantage of multiple scoring opportunities.
“We were able to utilize more of our players than usual. By doing that, it gave us a lot more chances to shoot,” Ellis said. “We were able to pick our heads up and find players around the field, playing our wings more now.”
University High’s last goal in the 70th minute was by Breeze Ryan, who played in the field after being in goal for most of the match.
“Our goalkeeper wanted to try the field. The first few seconds, she was so nervous,” Williams said. “Then she cracked a shot, got a goal and everything was alright.”
The Lady Bucs had three good shots in the final minutes as they attempted to end the match early.
West Greene goalkeeper Anna Beach would have no part of it. She finished with 15 saves as the Lady Buffs (0-5) played to the final seconds.