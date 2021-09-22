ELIZABETHTON — North Greene ended University High’s four-year reign as District 1 Small Schools golf champion by one stroke Wednesday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
With rain and wind causing a delay midway through the round, the Huskies won 332-333 over the Bucs. Still, University High had plenty to celebrate with both its boys and girls teams qualifying for next week’s region tournament, also to be held at Elizabethton.
North Greene was the District 2 champion in 2020 before the Greene County schools were moved back to District 1 where they had played a decade earlier. The Huskies’ Aidan Collier took medalist honors as the only player to break par under the tough weather conditions. He finished at 3-under 69 to beat Avery Hill of Hampton by six strokes.
Garrett Gentry led University High for a second straight year. His 4-over 76 placed him third in the individual standings. The Bucs also got an 80 from Henry Berning, an 84 from Jaxson Williams and a 93 from Nathan Meredith.
“I’m proud of our kids battling through the weather today. It wasn’t ideal for anybody with tough conditions,” University High coach Justin Penley said. “You had to focus one stroke at a time. That’s golf in any case, but it’s especially true when you’re battling the elements.
“They came up one stroke short of winning the district again, but I’m proud of them getting in there for the top two. The bottom line is we’re advancing to regions next week.”
South Greene finished third in the boys competition with a 339.
Other individuals besides Hill to qualify for regionals included Dakota Holt from Johnson County, Tilynn Willett from West Greene and the Chuckey-Doak duo of Tyler Morrison and Jordan Pruitt.
GIRLS COMPETITION
South Greene romped to the girls title, winning by 42 strokes (166-208) over runner-up University High. Individual medalist Madison Hensley posted a 79 and Lindsay Howlett came through with a 91.
The Lady Bucs got a 98 from Chloe Ganger and a 110 from Quinn Scheller.
“They’ve continued to work and get on the course and practice,” Penley said. “They’ve improved day-to-day throughout the season. It’s good to see their work pay off. We’re taking two teams to regional. At the end of the day, that’s the goal and we’re happy to achieve that.”
Unaka, the defending district champion, was the final team to qualify with 2020 medalist Sadie Shoun’s round of 100 and a 118 from Sara Blevins.
“We were glad we were able to get everything in, even through the adversity of the weather,” Unaka coach Aaron Cross said. “Sadie has been working hard all four years for us. It’s a nice wrapup for her senior year. Sara Blevins has been working hard as well and Laikyn Stevens, being a freshman, has shown a lot improvement.”
Individuals who advanced to the region were: Hampton’s Macy Henry and Rylie McLain, Layla Fox from Chuckey-Doak, Norah Ray from Unicoi County and Cayden Anderson from Happy Valley. It was the first time the Warriors fielded boys and girls teams since 2017.
“It’s great to get the program going back and to continue a tradition of having a Lady Warrior qualify for the regional,” Happy Valley coach Gene Renfro said. “I’m pretty sure every time they’ve had girls golf this century, they’ve had somebody go to the regional. To have Cayden come in as a freshman and continue that tradition and Grace Hollifield, as a freshman, battle, there’s a bright future for this program.”