JONESBOROUGH — Have a day, Hank Stott.
The University High standout went 3 for 4 with seven RBIs as the Buccaneers punished North Greene 18-0 in the winners’ bracket final of the District 1-A baseball tournament at David Crockett’s Miller Field Tuesday.
Improving to 19–11 on the season, UH earned a berth in next week’s Region 1-A tournament.
“We‘ve been hitting the ball well the last few weeks, really all year,” said UH coach Josh Petty, whose team has a 37-0 combined score in two district games. “We always play up in competition, so when we get in the postseason we’re not surprised by any arms we see.”
North Greene fell to 15-11 and will play the winner of Hampton and Unaka in Wednesday’s losers’ bracket final at 6 p.m.
University High awaits in the title game, set for Thursday at 5 p.m. with a second game, if necessary, to follow at 7:30.
THE STOTT REPORT
In his first at-bat, Stott dropped the barrel of the bat on a low outside pitch and drove it down the right field line. The result was a bases-clearing triple.
“The umpire had an outside zone, so I knew I had to protect outside,” Stott said. “I just took the ball where it was pitched.”
Next time up, Stott pounded an RBI single to center field, again line driving a pitch out of the strike zone. In his third plate appearance, Stott cracked a shot to center field that again cleared the bases.
“I’ve been seeing the ball good lately and getting a lot of hits,” Stott said.
Stott was finally retired in his fourth at-bat, but it took a diving catch by Drexel Gant to rob him after a line-drive bullet to center field.
“Sometimes you hit the ball hard and get unlucky,” he said.
OTHER SUPERLATIVES
Cade Pollock went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored four runs while Jacob Pealer was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Brayden Ryder, who clubbed a three-run homer down the left field line, finished with two hits and four RBIs. Miles Bembry added a pair of hits and scored three times.
Pollock took care of the mound work, tossing a tidy three-hitter. He walked one and struck out five.