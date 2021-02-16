Kevin Brown isn’t complaining, not after seeing what a world without collegiate sports looks like.
Brown, the director of communications for East Tennessee State’s athletic department, has his hands full as he and his staff try to navigate an athletic schedule that has never been attempted at ETSU.
With football, volleyball and soccer being moved to the spring semester after being shut down in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic, Brown and his staff are stretched thinner than they’ve ever been. Each home game requires a large staff to announce over the PA, compile statistics, run scoreboards and shot clocks. For some sports, there are cameras to work and production work to do for the ESPN+ stream.
It’s quite a production that requires a lot of manpower, preparation and coordination. And now it’s magnified with the sheer number of teams in action at the same time.
“After not playing in the spring, I told our staff there’s going to be a lot of stress, but we’ll be OK,” Brown said. “We went however many months without playing sports. Be thankful we’re back and we still have our jobs.
“When it’s all said and done in the beginning of June, we can sit back and with a sigh of relief and share some crazy stories. We’ll remember the spring of 2021 forever. No one is ever going to experience something like this again. I hope.”
This weekend will be like no other at ETSU. The football team opens against Samford at Greene Stadium at 1 p.m. At the same time, the baseball team will be starting a three-game series with Northern Kentucky at Thomas Stadium after a schedule change.
Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s basketball teams are on the road at Samford on the same day.
It’s all part of a crazy schedule that has just about every athlete at ETSU in action. Every team except cross country is currently competing and those cross country athletes are also on the track teams, which are in the midst of their indoor season with an outdoor season yet to come.
Brown calls the game operations a well “oiled machine” and credits the skill and dedication of the staff for its success.
“We have a lot of good, versatile staff members,” he said. “We are extremely lucky to have a lot of people who can do a lot of things. It still makes things stressful because you just don’t know what will happen with COVID. That adds a lot of stress.”
The staff includes some fulltime people, graduate assistants and members of the community who have worked with the athletic department for years.
“Luckily they enjoy it,” Brown said. “They like being here. They’re Buc fans and have been doing it since way before I’ve been doing it. They bleed blue and gold. We make them feel like part of the team and they enjoy it. They play a big role.”
In addition to game operations, Brown’s staff writes recaps of every game, match and tournament for the department’s website and press releases. More sports in action means more work, but it’s a labor of love.
“The student-athletes put in all that work and effort,” Brown said. “We have to put that effort in, too, because they deserve that respect. We need to get that word out, tell their stories.”
Brown says he doesn’t want to ever see a time where sports are put on hold like they were last March, when the ETSU basketball team won the Southern Conference just as the pandemic was becoming a reality. The NCAA Tournament was canceled and the Bucs, who were picked by many to win a couple of games in the tournament, were left hanging.
“It was miserable when we got that phone call saying there’s not going to be an NCAA basketball tournament,” he said. “It was just a punch in the gut. We never want to experience that again. Then spring sports got canceled, then the fall sports. You’re just not used to it.”