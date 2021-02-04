Unicoi County’s Lucas Slagle can be an intimidating presence on the basketball court, but underneath his 6-foot-6 frame and wingspan that stretches almost seven feet is a heart of gold.
“Lucas is a kid that you’d let him house-sit for you or you could trust him with your wallet,” Unicoi second-year coach John Good said. “He’s a great kid and he’s interactive with his teammates and adults.
“He has a carefree spirit about him.”
Slagle is only a sophomore and is leading Northeast Tennessee in rebounds, racking up 12.5 per contest.
“I like rebounding just as much as I like scoring,” Slagle said. “I’ve always wanted to break the rebound record here since I was in middle school.
“I forget who owns the rebound record, but it’s around 1,400 or 1,600.”
He’s not too shabby in the scoring department either, netting an average of 11.1.
“I’ve never had a true ‘post player’ before I got here,” Good said. “I worked mostly with guards and I had to change the way I coached. One thing that stood out to me was that he got every rebound he wanted.
“When he came in as a freshman, that was one of the first things I noticed is that he goes up and rebounds with two hands.”
BLUE DEVIL HERITAGE
Anyone that knows Blue Devils basketball history knows that the 1980s and stretching into the next decade was a heyday.
Lucas is the son of former Blue Devils standout Donnie, who was a menace in the post much like his son.
In his senior year of 1988-89, Donnie helped guide the Blue Devils to the sub-state round before falling to Austin-East, 71-49 at home.
Donnie scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in that loss as the Roadrunners shot a blistering 60% from the field.
Donnie was named to the Johnson City Press All-Upper East Tennessee second team averaging 14.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.
Phil Worrell’s Erwin crew finished that season 26-9. Donnie was also on the last Unicoi County boys team to make the state tournament in 1986 and is in the Unicoi County basketball Hall of Fame.
“Dad is intense, but I wouldn’t be the player I am today without him,” Slagle said. “I’ve seen film of him before and he was a lot better than me.”
Lucas’ mother, Sharon (Ritchie), has many ties to the hardwood too.
She was class of 1990 and helped lay the foundation for the 1991 state runner-up squad. Sharon, too, played mostly in the paint before the Lady Blue Devils were upset in the first round of the District 1-AA tournament by West Greene, 48-39.
“Mom coached middle school basketball here for a long time and knows a lot about the game,” Lucas said.
JACK OF ALL TRADES
Basketball isn’t Slagle’s only standout sport.
He is a tight end on the football team and plays pitcher, first base and occasionally third base on the always prevalent Blue Devils baseball squad.
“I’ve really enjoyed being part of the football team the two years I’ve played,” Slagle said. “It’s awesome to walk in everyday (to the locker room) and see those pictures of state championship pitchers. Those are guys that I grew up knowing and I’m friends with that make some of Unicoi County’s biggest achievements.”
Slagle is an active outdoorsman and when he’s not on the sports field, you’ll probably find him in the woods somewhere.
“My dad and I spend a lot of time together,” Slagle said. “Normally, I’ll go to practice then go outdoors with (dad) and check a trap-line or check cameras. When we come back, we’ll shoot around at the middle school and then throw baseball at the indoor facility.”
‘SHE’S A FIGHTER’
Every time that Slagle takes the hardwood, he’s always thankful to see his mother in the stands and it’s not just for the obvious reason of a son wanting to see a parent at the game.
“Mom was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer and has been fighting that for about two years now,” Slagle said. “She started chemotherapy through an IV not too long ago.”
Slagle remarked that it is hard to watch his mother go through the grueling chemotherapy treatments, but she serves as an inspiration to him.
“I don’t know how she does it,” Slagle said. “To look at her, knowing what she’s going through and still have a smile on her face is something else. She’s a fighter.”
And she hardly misses a game.
“She comes to every game, but doesn’t sit with dad because it’s too much stress to sit with him,” Slagle said, jokingly. “It means so much to see her at the games.
“She means the world to me and I’m her world.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Good’s outfit is coming off of a huge Three Rivers win over Elizabethton and has vaulted itself into third place just one game off of the pace of the Cyclones.
And this crew is going to be sticking around for a while.
“We miss the guys we lost last year and we’re going to miss the ones we lost this year, but we have a good group that will be freshmen when we’re all seniors,” Slagle said. “Jackson Simmons is in there and so is Cole English. That will be huge coming in to replace the guys that we lose.”
The Blue Devils have shown at times this season that they can be a stellar distance-shooting team and one of the best shots in basketball is the inside-out 3-pointer.
Slagle has made that happen numerous times this year as he has expanded his game and is always looking for others on the perimeter.
“Sometimes, he gets in trouble by trying to force it, but he is a terrific passer from the post,” Good said. “There’s times where he’s in the paint and I don’t want him to throw it out because he’s one-on-one.
“He’s a great teammate being unselfish and he’ll always look to try to find his teammates.”