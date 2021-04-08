Unicoi County will announce Jordan Simmons as its new boys basketball coach Friday, director of schools John English confirmed Thursday.
“We are excited about it,” said English. “He’s one of us. Not to take away from anybody else, but he played here. I think there’s more of an element of pride when you are back coaching where you played. He definitely has that. He’s a Blue Devil through and through. He’s somebody from the get-go we were interested in.”
Simmons replaces John Good, who resigned prior to the Blue Devils’ region tournament loss last month to eventual state champion Greeneville.
A former standout player for the Blue Devils, Simmons has been a coach for the Blue Devils at the middle school. He is also principal at the middle school, but will give up that position and return to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.
Simmons was a three-time all-conference selection for the Blue Devils from 1999-2001. He was the 2000 conference player of the year and honorable mention all-state. He finished his career with 1,482 points. Simmons later played for Tusculum College and Milligan College, where he was a two-time Academic All-Conference selection.
As a coach, Simmons assisted at the high school varsity level for both the girls and boys basketball programs at Unicoi County.
“He has certainly paid his dues,” English said. “He has been all over the system, coaching boys and girls at the high school, and boys and girls at the middle school.”