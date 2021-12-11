BRISTOL, Tenn. — The battle of the Blue Devils was as close as it could get until the final minutes of the game Saturday.
Unicoi came from behind and took advantage of an 8-2 scoring run in the final 2:18 of the contest to claim a 53-47 win over Gate City in the Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout boys basketball round-robin tournament at Viking Hall.
The victory did not come easy for the Blue Devils from Unicoi County.
The game saw 12 lead changes, including three in the fourth quarter, and nine ties, including five in the final stanza.
“We didn’t have our best day, but the kids found a way to win,” Unicoi coach Jordan Simmons said. “When it came down to the fourth quarter, we had to have guys step up. Grant Hensley, Eli Johnson, Lucas Slagle, Ty Johnson ... everybody stepped up when they had to.
“We beat a good, quality team today, so we’ll definitely take it.”
Johnson led Unicoi in scoring with 17 points, while Hensley finished with 15 and Slagle added 14.
FIGHT TO THE FINISH
The game was close from the opening tip with neither team gaining an advantage of more than four points until the waning minutes of the contest.
Unicoi (7-6) led 45-42 late in the contest until a 3-pointer from Gate City’s Eli McMurray, who finished with a game-high 20 points, tied the game at 45 with 2:28 to play.
A basket from Unicoi’s Slagle 10 seconds later gave his team the lead for good.
Slagle’s bucket sparked a run of eight straight points from Unicoi.
The basket from Slagle was the last field goal for Unicoi. The remaining six points came from the free throw line with three from Hensley, two from Slagle and one from Eli Johnson.
“We had the right guys on the line, for sure,” Hensley said. “That’s just a testament to our kids, really being in so many close games this year, knowing who to get the ball to in that type of situation.”
While Unicoi hit its free throws down the stretch, Gate City (2-2) struggled from the free throw line throughout the game.
Coach J.R. Barnes’ squad connected on only 9 of 18 shots from the line.
Barnes said the later start of the season in Virginia than in Tennessee showed in the game.
“One advantage they have was practice time,” Barnes said. “We haven’t had an opportunity to put all of our zone offense in yet and I knew that would be a challenge for us. But given the circumstances, I thought we got the ball to decent areas. They just made a few more plays than we did.”
FALCONS SOAR TO WIN OVER WARRIORS
In the other early game of the day, Volunteer (8-3) used a 10-0 scoring run in the second quarter to break open a close game with Wise Central (1-2) on the way to a 64-44 victory.
The Falcons held a 19-18 advantage with 4:56 to play before halftime when a bucket from Bradin Minton sparked the scoring run for Volunteer.
When it was done, the Falcons led 29-18 with 2:09 left in the second quarter.
“We didn’t play really well yesterday and we wanted to get back here today and play how we play and pick up the intensity,” Volunteer assistant coach Zac Crawford said.
Crawford was acting head coach for the Falcons Saturday because head coach Mike Poe attended a wedding of a family member.
Joltin Harrison scored 13 points in a balanced Volunteer scoring effort.
Minton finished with 12 for the Falcons and Heath Miller added 11.
Central got 14 points from Ethan Collins.