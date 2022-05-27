MURFREESBORO — A magical run to the TSSAA Class A state tennis finals came to an end Friday at the Adams Tennis Complex for Unicoi County’s Lily Mefford.
Mefford, who attends University High, fell to Camden Central’s Elli Reynoldson in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-1.
“(Reynoldson) is a senior and she’s really good,” Mefford said. “She had a really impressive day with her serving just pounding it all the time.”
Since University High doesn't offer tennis, Unicoi County allows the UH students that wish to compete in the sport to co-op.
The sophomore Mefford was grateful for the opportunity to represent the Erwin school in Murfreesboro on the state’s biggest stage.
“My coaches have made it a really wholesome experience for all us to meld the University School students and the Unicoi students,” she said. “It’s a great experience to get to play together.
“It’s great that Unicoi has been able to provide this experience for us. If it weren’t for that, I wouldn’t be here in the first place.”
Reynoldson, a senior and now a two-time state champion for the Lady Lions, overwhelmed Mefford with her powerful serve and being technically sound.
“It was a really big kick serve and it felt like it was bouncing over my head very time,” she said.
To Mefford’s credit, she forced deuce on a handful of games, but was not able to get over the hump.
“A lot of the game went to deuce, but her serve was really good and it was hard to do anything with it,” she said. “It’s been a really great experience hanging out this week with my classmates and all the people from Unicoi.”
KOVACS AND FIELITZ FALL
In the Class AA doubles finals, Tennessee High’s Ellyson Kovacs and Keona Fielitz fell in three sets to the Messier sisters, Lisa and Sofia.
The Lady Vikings were up 5-1 in the first set, but ended up losing 7-5. Kovacs and Fielitz rallied to win the second set 6-4.
In the final set, the Lady Vikings were up 4-2 before the Messier sisters rallied to win the final four games.