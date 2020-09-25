ERWIN — Much thanks to a three-touchdown passing effort, Unicoi County celebrated a rainy football homecoming with a bounce-back 29-12 win over Sullivan East Friday night in a non-conference meeting.
“I thought our guys did a good job of doing what we had to do in that weather,” Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice said after the rain-filled contest.
That three-touchdown game was from the arm of junior quarterback Bryson Peterson. His first touchdown connection went to Nehemiah Edwards and covered 20 yards. That was Edwards’ first catch of the season.
Near the middle of the second quarter, Peterson found Jordan Bridges for the first of two touchdown receptions. This one went for 34 yards.
Sullivan East had the ball toward the end of the first half, but a fumble gave Unicoi County one last opportunity to score — and that the Devils did as Peterson found Bridges for a 33-yard TD as the half ended.
After Miguel Vasquez booted home his third extra point of the evening, the Blue Devils led 21-6 at the break.
“I thought Bryson Peterson really stepped in there and did a good job tonight,” Rice said. “For Bryson to step in against a 4A football team, I’m pleased. I wish we could have sealed the deal a little sooner there in the fourth quarter, but I’m really proud of our guys.”
Peterson came in as senior Brock Thompson sat out the game due to an injury, dealt earlier in the season, coming back in preparation.
Unicoi County, now 3-3 on the season, had six different receivers catch passes from Peterson, who went 10 for 15 for 125 yards.
Edwards added a 3-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for an insurance score. On the ground, he amassed 82 yards on 17 carries.
Vasquez improved to 18 for 18 on extra points with Friday’s effort.
Sullivan East, 2-3 after the outcome, started the scoring when Seth Dalton’s pass to Luke Hare covered 72 yards two minutes into the contest at Gentry Stadium.
“I thought our guys bounced back and our defense played great after that,” Rice said of the Blue Devils’ defense.
Dominic Cross capitalized after a Unicoi fumble with a 31-yard touchdown run. Cross surpassed the 100-yard mark again with 114 yards on 17 carries.
The Blue Devils improved to 3-8 when an opponent scores first since the start of the 2019 season. Two of those wins have come against Sullivan East.
Unicoi County welcomes Chuckey-Doak for a game with major Region 1-3A implications next week. The Black Knights are 2-0 while the Blue Devils are 1-1 in league play.
Sullivan East hosts Grainger for a Region 1-4A meeting.