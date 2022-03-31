KINGSPORT — Unicoi County has quite the tradition in the Eastman Invitational softball tournament with a record seven championships.
The Lady Blue Devils started the 2022 version of the tournament off the right foot with a 12-4 victory over Rye Cove on Thursday afternoon at Brickyard Park.
Unicoi County (6-4) showed plenty of firepower with seven runs in the third inning and five in the fourth. Ten players got hits as the Lady Devils ended with 14 hits overall.
“We’re young so I’m thankful for every win we can get,” Unicoi County coach Grady Lingerfelt said. “It was nice to score like that and then Cami (Peterson) threw better in the fourth inning. It made it easier for her once we got those runs.”
With a time limit imposed, Peterson gave up five hits and no walks over four innings.
At the plate, Kerstin Buchanan ended with four RBIs, which included a bases- clearing triple. Betsabe Chavez went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Laurel Osborne and Kynzie Jones each ended 2 for 3, while Kendell Hensley and Keri Huskins scored two runs apiece.
Down 7-0 after Unicoi’s third-inning surge, the Lady Eagles (4-2) battled back with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Sara Byrd had a two-run double and Gracie Turner followed with a RBI triple.
“We finally adjusted at the plate a little and got some hits going,” Rye Cove coach Brittany Salyer said. “If we could buy a pop-up to catch, I would buy one. But, you have games like that. Unicoi County did well. They had the consistent hits by putting the ball in play.”
The Lady Devils made it hard on Rye Cove pitcher Lexie Rhoten. She shut Unicoi County down the first couple of innings other than a double by Chavez. However, the flood gates opened after that.
Lingerfelt talked about what the tournament, which was introduced in 1997 to bring better quality softball to the area, means to the Unicoi County program. The Lady Devils won their first Eastman title in 1999 and their most recent in 2015. They’ve ranked among the top-five teams at a tournament-record 11 times.
“We’ve been in it every year they’ve had it,” Lingerfelt said. “There is always great competition to make your team better.”